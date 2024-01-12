MANILA, Philippines, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, a global leader of innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solutions, officially announced its entry into the Philippine market. With a legacy of over 12 years and a remarkable track record of 3 million units sold worldwide, Jackery is poised to redefine the portable power solutions landscape in the Philippines.

Jackery Powers Up the Philippines: A New Era of Energy Independence

Jackery: Pioneers in Solar Generator

Jackery is the Solar Generator global leading brand which has been in it for 12 years. This week, Jackery has introduced its latest innovation, the Solar Generator Mars Bot, which has recently won the TIME Best Inventions of 2023 Award, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in America. Moreover, its successes have been recognized in over 200 top media and organizations including The New York Times, CNN, and Forbes. Forbes dubbed Jackery's solar generators "the Apple of portable power devices." Jackery encourages our global adventurers to enjoy the outdoors sustainably, working together to protect our planet and build a better future.

Solar Generator: Your 24-hour power supply partner

Solar Generator, consisting of a portable power station and a solar panel, offers new green options for people in need. Equipped with a Solar Generator, customers can become self-sufficient through a closed-loop electricity supply. Whether for outdoor leisure, RV camping, home backup, professional work, or industry application, Jackery's products can ensure a seamless power supply for various devices, such as smartphones, laptops, refrigerators, and even cooking equipment.

The select classic products available for sale in the market are the Solar Generator 1000 Pro and Explorer 300 Plus.

Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro consists of an Explorer 1000 Pro portable power station and a SolarSaga 100W solar panel. Providing an incredible 1,002-watt-hour capacity, Explorer 1000 Pro features a safety-first product design concept, providing peace of mind for users during outdoor adventures or emergencies. With an ultra-charging system, it can be fully charged in 1.8 hours equipping with sufficient solar panels.

The Jackery Explorer 300 Plus, features "your first solar generator" concept, weighing a mere 3.75 kg, and is the epitome of portability, fitting snugly in your backpack. Despite its compact size, it's a reliable solar generator that can power a lamp for up to 22 hours, making it a great companion when you lose power!

Filipino consumers now can purchase green, sustainable, eco-friendly, and portable outdoor power supplies in offline stores.

Learn more about the Jackery: https://ph.jackery.com/

About Jackery

Jackery, the world's leading innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solution provider founded in California in 2012, is a global top-selling solar generator brand. Jackery launched its first outdoor portable power stations in 2016 and developed its portable solar panels in 2018. Jackery has sold over 3 million units globally since 2018 and has been recognized by 200 authorized media and organizations worldwide and received 58 prestigious international design awards. Jackery has fulfilled its social responsibility on a global scale and maintained long-term cooperation with global public welfare organizations such as WWF, NFF and IRC.

