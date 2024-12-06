Empowering Lives, One Act of Kindness at a Time

Flood Relief for 147 Families in Need

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Though the rain may have been relentless, USANA Foundation has once again proven that the power of community-driven initiatives can bring real, lasting change. Our commitment to standing by those in need has shone through in every action taken to support the families affected by recent floods.

In October, as heavy monsoon rains swept through Kedah, severe flooding disrupted daily life and the livelihoods of many. To bring relief to those impacted, USANA Foundation quickly mobilized a Flood Relief Project, focusing on the hardest-hit areas of Sik and Baling, Kedah, on 7 November 2024. Our team assembled essential supplies, including vital food staples, baby formula, diapers for infants and adults, and other necessities that worth a total value of RM 36,300, for distribution to 147 families whose homes and lives were deeply affected.

Arriving with a dedicated team of 10 volunteers in Baling on 7 November 2024, our mission began with distributing these food bags, each a lifeline and a message of solidarity during a time of hardship. Every bag handed over represented not just sustenance but also hope and resilience. Witnessing the smiles of gratitude from recipients reminded us once again that kindness creates an undeniable ripple effect. We left with full hearts and a renewed commitment to stand by communities, knowing that our efforts, whether small or large, truly matter.

Champions Camp: Empowering the Underprivileged Through Self-Reliance

Carrying the spirit of giving forward, USANA Foundation launched another impactful initiative, the Champions Camp charity effort, held at Vinashini Welfare Association on 15 November 2024. Designed to uplift the underprivileged, this camp was inspired by the principle, "Teach a man to fish, and he'll eat for a lifetime."

A highlight of the camp was introducing participants to the USANA Garden Tower—an innovative, sustainable solution aimed at improving food security. "These 15 long-lasting, durable garden towers can accommodate six types of plants, allowing residents to grow their own produce and fostering self-reliance," said Sabrina Khoo, General Manager of USANA Malaysia.

Through engaging, hands-on sessions, participants learnt valuable skills that hold promise for healthier living and even potential income through selling the produce. After the planting activities, laughter filled the air as everyone joined in a group stretching session, connecting with one another in light-hearted fun.

In addition to the garden towers, USANA Foundation provided essential items, including USANA Baby Products worth RM 23,718 and a two-month supply of nutritious food and daily necessities valued at RM 40,800, to support the 54 residents at Vinashini Welfare Association.

To ensure the home garden remains clean and well-maintained, the distributors also extended their support to the charity home by clearing wilted grass and plants, as well as trimming the trees.

These initiatives stand as proud testaments to USANA Foundation's mission to bridge gaps and build a stronger, healthier community. As the year-end holiday season approaches, we remain dedicated to spreading hope and joy, bringing lasting change to those who need it most. Together, we can continue to create a brighter future, one act of kindness at a time.

