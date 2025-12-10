Empowering Modern Mothers: Ddrops® Supports the Health of Children and Families

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ddrops® participated in the Dear Mom x Ddrops® event, hosted by Innity Group, at IPC Shopping Centre, Malaysia, to engage with modern mothers and emphasize the importance of maternal support, emotional well-being, and self-care. Reflecting the realities of motherhood today, the event featured interactive zones, including the Self-Love Consultation Booth, Sponsored Brands Experience Zone, Dear Me Reflection Wall, and Creator Photo Zone, offering mothers a space to connect, share experiences, and rediscover themselves beyond caregiving.

Ddrops® x Dear Mom, Malaysia

Founded to provide simpler and safer daily nutritional support, Ddrops® is committed to the health of mothers, children, and families. At the event, Ddrops® booth offered expert guidance, helping mothers learn about the Ddrops® story and the benefits of high-quality supplements into their daily routine.

Ddrops® focuses on clean, pure, and effective formulations. The products are free from sugar, artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, and common allergens. All Ddrops® products are manufactured in GMP-certified facilities in Canada and carry multiple international and regional certifications, including NPN, NSF, SGS, USDA Organic, NPRA, and HMA HALAL.

During the event, Dr. Kavitha Kalaimany, Chairperson of the Family Reproductive Health Association (FReHA), shared valuable insights on maternal mental health. She stressed that emotional support, adequate rest, and strong family involvement are critical for mothers, especially as responsibilities continue to increase.

Supporting maternal mental health goes beyond emotional care and rest—it also includes proper nutrition.

Scientific studies show that maternal mental health also depends on proper nutrition. Maintaining adequate Vitamin D levels during pregnancy and postpartum supports emotional stability and may reduce the risk of PPD. Ddrops® Vitamin D3, made with pure Vitamin D3 and MCT oil and free from sugar, artificial colors, flavors, and common allergens, is a safe supplement for pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, supporting both physical and mental well-being with confidence.

As Canada's #1 selling infant Vitamin D brand and a trusted pediatrician-recommended choice, Ddrops® remains dedicated to supporting families with a complete range of nutritional solutions. When moms care for themselves and their families stay healthy, it brings joy and balance to home life.

Vitamin D3

Vitamin A & D3

Vitamin D3 + K2

Probiotics

Calcium supplements

Gummies

DHA

Liquid iron

As Dr. Kavitha said, "When mothers are happy, children are happy."

Through meaningful events like Dear Mom, Ddrops® supports mothers in staying healthy, being themselves, and enjoying the parenting journey with love and care.

