BALI, Indonesia, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkamara Dijiwa Ubud is excited to introduce the "1% - Stay for Smiles & Trees" program, a unique initiative that merges our commitment to hospitality with social and environmental responsibility. Through this program, 1% of every booking made directly on our website is allocated to support local charities and environmental projects. This initiative reflects our belief that true prosperity and well-being come from giving back to the community and the natural environment that surrounds us.

Empowering Stays with Purpose as Arkamara Dijiwa Ubud Introduces 1% Smiles & Trees Program

The "1% - Stay for Smiles & Trees" program allows each guest at Arkamara Dijiwa Ubud to make a meaningful impact on the Gianyar community and its natural beauty. In partnership with Dinas Lingkungan Hidup Kabupaten Gianyar, contributions from direct bookings are used to support reforestation projects, planting trees in critical areas to help restore natural habitats and combat climate change. Additionally, the program provides essential funding to social foundations in Gianyar, offering vital care, resources, and opportunities to children in orphanages and foundations supporting children with disabilities and autism.

At Arkamara Dijiwa Ubud, we believe our responsibilities extend beyond hospitality. While delivering exceptional service remains at our core, we are deeply committed to uplifting our local community and protecting the environment. By investing in these initiatives, we help foster a cycle of prosperity and well-being that positively impacts everyone. Each guest at Arkamara becomes part of this mission, making every stay a meaningful contribution toward a greener planet and a healthier, more prosperous community.

When guests book directly with us, they become part of a larger movement. 1% of their booking value directly supports local charities and reforestation efforts, enhancing the positive impact of their stay. Arkamara Dijiwa Ubud collaborates with notable local foundations, including Yayasan Permata Hati, Sjaki Tari Us Foundation, The Legong, and Yayasan Bhakti Senang Hati, which all work tirelessly to uplift vulnerable community members and protect the environment.

"The 1% for Smile and Trees program is a reflection of our core values at Arkamara Dijiwa Ubud. By fostering joy in our community and protecting nature, we are proud to uphold our responsibility to society and the environment, ensuring a brighter, greener future for all." – Endy Hermawan, General Manager of Arkamara Dijiwa Ubud.

Together, we ensure that Arkamara Dijiwa Ubud is more than a place to stay, it is a place where hospitality meets purpose, creating a legacy of "Smiles & Trees" program. We invite guests to join us in a journey toward a sustainable, thriving future for all.

