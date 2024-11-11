Empowering the Future: MUFG Bank (China) Partnered with DCITS to promote Next-Generation Core System Development

BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MUFG Bank (China) and Digital China Information Service Group have joined forces to fully initiate IT digital construction. The cooperation aims to develop the next-generation core banking system and its supporting peripheral systems for MUFG Bank (China), strengthening its project quality management and system testing capabilities.

Hasegawa Yoshiki, President of MUFG Bank (China), and Wang Yongli, Co-Chairman of DCITS signed the agreement on October 24, 2024, at the Shanghai headquarters of MUFG Bank (China).

Hasegawa Yoshiki(left), President of MUFG Bank (China), and Wang Yongli(right), Co-Chairman of DCITS

DCITS is a leading fintech company that partners with over 1,900 clients in the financial industry worldwide, helping them formulate customized strategies of digital transformation while also providing ready solutions to address various problems. MUFG Bank is Japan's largest bank that operates globally with a strong presence in China. Leveraging its extensive project implementation experience and in-depth insights, DCITS will help MUFG Bank (China) accelerate its customer-centric digital transformation through thorough IT governance services.

This partnership not only underscores the commitment of MUFG Bank (China) and DCITS to innovation and excellence, but also reflects the broader trend of digital transformation within the financial industry. It is a testament to their shared vision of a more connected and technologically advanced future in finance.

