Empowering Women in the Garment Sector: RISE Reaches 400,000 on Workers' Rights and Life Skills

PARIS, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RISE(Reimagining Industry to Support Equality) is promoting sustainable transformation to improve the rights of female workers and gender equality in the garment, footwear and textile industries.

Approximately 75% of the estimated 60 million workers in the global garment sector are women. These women often face gender discrimination, workplace harassment and violence, and limited career development opportunities. The aftermath of COVID-19, combined with ongoing economic uncertainties, has left many female workers in increasingly precarious positions. Against this backdrop, four global organizations—BSR's HERproject, GAP Inc's P.A.C.E., CARE and Better Work—joined forces in 2023 to launch RISE, a collaborative initiative aiming to empower women workers, embed gender equality in business practice and catalyze systems change.

In 2024, RISE reached nearly 400,000 workers, 65% of them women, across Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, Egypt, Guatemala, India, Pakistan and Vietnam, well on its way to reaching 1.5 million workers by the end of 2026. RISE provides comprehensive support, empowering female workers to increase their skills, knowledge and confidence to boost their professional and personal development. After attending RISE programs, women reported their belief in their self-worth increased by 49%. Across five countries, there was a 46% reduction in the belief that granting more rights to women comes at a cost to men.

RISE's programs seek to scale and sustain action for women's empowerment in their workplaces. They include:

- Financial Health, enhancing financial literacy to bolster economic resilience and stability

- Respect, fostering a safe and equitable work environment by addressing gender-based violence and harassment

- Foundations, a workplace development program to increase agency and advance the rights of women workers.

- Digital Program, improving digital literacy and health, financial and stress management skills.

Leak, a Quality Controller in Cambodia who took part in the financial health program, shared she is using her new skills to plan her saving for her future: "Before I would save $10USD a month, but now I can save $25 a month because I am identifying my needs and wants better. I am saving for an AC unit for my home as it gets very warm during the hot season and in case of an emergency."

RISE plays a pivotal role in addressing gender inequalities and promoting women's economic independence. The organization prioritizes establishing gender-sensitive, responsible business practices in the garment sector, while advocating for changes in relevant laws and policies.

Christine Svarer, Executive Director of RISE, says "RISE now has over 30 members, including buyers and suppliers, which is crucial for achieving real improvement on the production floor. Factories that implement our programs notice real business benefits: a survey of 37 workplaces across six countries showed a 30% reduction in turnover rates, increased productivity, and a decline in rework rates from 7.2% to 5.5%. This highlights RISE's tangible impact which we are continuously scaling up as we expand to new members, factories and countries."

In the rapidly evolving garment, footwear and textile industries, protecting workers' rights is no longer optional but essential for sustainable growth. Initiatives like RISE mark a crucial starting point for sustainability, and more companies are expected to adopt responsible management practices through such programs.

