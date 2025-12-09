Empyrion Digital Unveils Johor's Newest Large-scale Next-Generation Hyperscale Data Centre Campus

200+MW hyperscale campus with five 40MW buildings

One of Johor's rare, approved DC sites

Earliest energisation from Sep 2026; first phase targeted RFS in Q4 2026

SINGAPORE, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Empyrion Digital, a Singapore-headquartered next-generation data centre developer and operator, today announced regulatory approval for both the Electricity Supply Agreement (ESA) and Data Centre Task Force (DCTF) application for its first data centre campus in Malaysia. Located in Nusajaya within the SiLC Industrial Cluster of Johor, the project represents Empyrion Digital's largest investment to date and its sixth data centre development across Asia.

The Johor Data Centre Campus ("MY1") will be developed on a rare 34.9-acre site, making it one of the few projects in the country to secure both site approval and power allocation despite Malaysia's recent tightening of approvals. This strategic milestone underscores the importance of MY1 not only to Johor's digital infrastructure roadmap but also to the region's accelerating AI and cloud computing ecosystem.

Designed as a 200+MW next generation hyperscale campus, MY1 will comprise five 40MW buildings developed in phases to meet surging demand for high-performance computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud infrastructure in Southeast Asia. The first phase is targeted to be Ready-for-Service (RFS) in Q4 2026.

Empyrion Digital has secured 145MW of initial power allocation from Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), with earliest energisation targeted for September 2026, and scalability to support the full campus. TNB will supply a stable, high-capacity electricity feed for hyperscale workloads.

MY1 will incorporate state-of-the-art liquid and air-cooled technologies, targeting a PUE below 1.3 for liquid cooling and below 1.4 for air cooling. The campus will also have access to green energy through long-term PPAs, in line with Empyrion Digital's commitment to efficient and responsible operations.

Strengthening Cross-Border Connectivity Between Johor and Singapore

Beyond hyperscale capacity, MY1 will play a critical regional role in enhancing cross-border digital connectivity between Johor and Singapore. Through Empyrion's sister connectivity platform, SPTel under Seraya Partners' AQX Digital Infrastructure, customers will gain future access to secure, diverse, and low-latency routes linking MY1 in Johor to Empyrion's SG1 data centre in Singapore.

These routes will significantly improve network diversity, operational resilience, and digital sovereignty, enabling customers to deploy multi-site AI, hybrid cloud, and disaster recovery architectures across the two locations. MY1 will therefore serve not only as a key hyperscale hub but also as a strategic extension of Singapore's digital ecosystem.

Ernest Lee, Acting CEO of SPTel, said:

"We see strong potential in collaborating with Empyrion to integrate resilient connectivity and edge cloud capabilities across Singapore and Johor. By combining SPTel's secure, software-defined network with Empyrion's data centre footprint, we aim to deliver faster, more flexible digital infrastructure solutions for customers in the region."

Mark Fong, CEO of Empyrion Digital, said:

"Malaysia has emerged as a key destination for hyperscale data centres, driven by strong digital transformation, favourable infrastructure, and government support. MY1 reflects Empyrion Digital's continued ambition to expand our pan-Asian platform and meet our customers' needs for scalable, green-by-design, and AI-ready infrastructure. Johor will be a cornerstone location in this strategy."

Once completed, MY1 will join Empyrion Digital's growing regional platform, which includes operational and development projects in Singapore, Seoul, Tokyo, Taipei, and Bangkok, bringing the company's total IT capacity across Asia to well over 200MW.

About Empyrion Digital

Empyrion Digital is a next-generation digital infrastructure platform committed to sustainable practices and operational excellence. Green-by-design, we develop and operate scalable, carrier-neutral data centres for hyperscale and enterprise customers across Asia.

Headquartered in Singapore, Empyrion Digital is a portfolio company of Seraya Partners, a leading Asia infrastructure fund with USD 2.2 billion of assets under management as of 30 Sep 2025.

For more information, visit www.empyriondigital.com

