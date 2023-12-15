Encouraging Research and Development, Driving the Pursuit of Innovation BOCHK Science and Technology Innovation Prize 2023 Award Ceremony Successfully Held

HONG KONG, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It was pomp and circumstance today at the Award Ceremony of the BOCHK Science and Technology Innovation Prize 2023 (BOC STIP), organised by the Hong Kong Alliance of Technology and Innovation and sponsored by the Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited.

The Prize focuses on five fields: Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, Life and Health, New Materials and New Energy, Advanced Manufacturing, and FinTech. Each year, experts from Hong Kong and overseas are invited to select outstanding scientific researchers/ teams in the above field for their impressive achievements in scientific research as well as the application and commercialization thereof. The prize aims at encouraging science and technology entrepreneurs to explore and persevere in the pursuit of innovation, working together to build on Hong Kong's strengths, serve the country and contribute to the world.

Since its inception in 2022, the BOC STIP has received wide support from academies, scientific researchers as well as science and technology companies. This year, six laureates are selected, namely Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, Professor Jia Jiaya, the Chinese University of Hong Kong; Life and Health, Dr. Wong Siu-lun Alan, The University of Hong Kong; New Materials and New Energy, Dr.Tang Jinyao, the University of Hong Kong; Advanced Manufacturing, Professor Cheung Chi Fai Benny, the Hongkong Polytechnic University; last but not least, FinTech, Professor Au Man Ho Allen and Professor Luo Xiapu Daniel, the Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

To mark the occasion, Mr. Paul Mo-po CHAN, Financial Secretary of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Mr. Jianming FANG, Deputy Commissioner, Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Professor Weiming Wang, Minister of Education, Science and Technology of Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Ms Cheng WU, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Educational, Scientific and Technological Affairs of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Mr. Yu SUN, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive of the Bank of China Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, Ir Prof. Jin-Guang Teng, President of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Professor Ping-kong Alexander Wai, President and Vice-Chancellor of Hong Kong Baptist University, Prof. Yuk Ming Dennis LO, President of Hong Kong Alliance of Technology and Innovation attended the Ceremony as guests of honor. Together with over 150 representatives from the Government, industry, academia, research and private sector, they witnessed the laureates' achievements and celebrated their success.

Mr. Paul Mo-po CHAN, Financial Secretary of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), reiterated Hong Kong's strong capability in basic scientific research. He said that with Mainland's strong support and trust in Hong Kong's science and technology development, and the HKSAR Government's philosophy of a "capable government" and an "efficient market", Hong Kong's science and technology development is presented with tremendous opportunities. Mr. Chan also appreciated that the BOCHK Science and Technology Innovation Prize recognized the motivation and enthusiasm of Hong Kong's young generation, and motivated the Hong Kong's outstanding scientific and technological talents to participate in the innovation and technology industry. The Award has enhanced Hong Kong's technological and innovative atmosphere further, and allowed the Hong Kong's scientific research achievements to gain more attention in the community, the Mainland and even the world.

Prof. Dennis Y. M. LO, President of the Hong Kong Alliance of Technology and Innovation said: "The diverse backgrounds of this year's six laureates: professor-turned-entrepreneurs, integrated platform-solution developers, cross-disciplinary researchers in pioneering fields, cutting-edge industrial precision technology inventors and blockchain ecosystem guardians. With extraordinary creativity and the theoretical and practical power of science, they continue to advance human civilization, proving Hong Kong's capability in science and innovation to serve the needs of our country, gain international recognition and make significant contributions to social development and the well-being of mankind. With the aim of "Boosting Hong Kong and Serving the Country through technology", the BOC STIP follows a "people-oriented" approach and upholds the principle of "innovation in Hong Kong, technology first, and commercial application". The five prize categories are established in response to the nine "strategic emerging industries" proposed in the National 14th Five-Year Plan, and the HKSAR Government's focus on the development of tech-industries of strategic significance. He has every faith that the BOCHK Science and Technology Innovation Prize will shape Hong Kong into an international innovation and technology hub and help build our country into a tech-powerhouse with a strong talent base, addressing the people's aspirations, societal needs and the calling of our great new era."

Mr. SUN Yu, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive of Bank of China (Hong Kong), said,"As the country has rapidly developed, Hong Kong's innovation and technology industry has remained resolutely and sincerely committed to strengthening the nation through science and technology. The country's technological progress has also provided a platform for scientists and researchers in Hong Kong's innovation and technology industry to realise their aspirations and showcase their talents. BOCHK is dedicated to embracing technology, driving innovation and advancing digital transformation to provide the public with more convenient, efficient and secure products and services. We are also committed to developing FinTech and providing integrated services, such as investment and financing, to support the growth of the technology and innovation industry in the Greater Bay Area and contribute to the establishment of Hong Kong as an international innovation and technology hub. Through the BOCHK Science and Technology Innovation Prize, we look forward to attracting more talented innovators to engage in Hong Kong's innovation and technology industry, nurturing new technological achievements that will lead future global trends. BOCHK is eager to collaborate with all sectors of society to support the development of innovation and technology in Hong Kong, with a view to injecting robust momentum into the transformation and upgrading of Hong Kong's economy and contributing to the city's long-term prosperity and stability while ensuring that advances in innovation and technology benefit society."

Prof. Christopher CHAO, Vice President of the Hong Kong Alliance of Technology and Innovation, remarked in his closing speech that Hong Kong is on course to become an international innovation and technology hub, which calls for a culture that values scientific spirit, encourages exploration and innovation, as well as being inclusive and understanding. These qualities are perfectly manifested in the BOCHK Science and Technology Innovation Prize. Going forward, the Prize will continue to bring positive influence to Hong Kong's scientific research community and society at large, boost the city's science and innovation landscape, and sow the seeds of scientific thinking, insatiable curiosity, and resolute perseverance in the next generation of talent by advocating the success stories of our science professionals.

Through recognizing the outstanding scientific researchers in Hong Kong across the spectrum in their respective field, The BOCHK Science and Technology Innovation Prize champions the mission of "Boosting Hong Kong and Serving the Country through technology", with a view to attracting global top science talent, nurturing forward-looking scientists, and together building the city into an international innovation and technology hub.

About The BOCHK Science and Technology Innovation Prize

The BOCHK Science and Technology Innovation Prize is organised by the Hong Kong Alliance of Technology and Innovation and sponsored by the Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited, with a focus on five key areas: Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, Life and Health, New Materials and New Energy, Advanced Manufacturing, and FinTech. It not only aims to recognize the outstanding Hong Kong-based science professionals and research teams for their innovation and commercialization thereof, but also encourages them to explore global science and technology frontiers, meet the country's major strategic needs, and strive to promote the social economic development and people's livelihood enhancement. The BOC STIP enjoys five unique features: leveraging Hong Kong's strengths to serve the country, an initiative led by scientists and industry leaders, focusing on the commercial application of research outcome, accepting nominations from the public, and a discretionary cash prize of HKD 2,000,000. For more information, please visit the official website of the BOCHK Science and Technology Innovation Prize: www.stip.hk

