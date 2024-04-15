OSAKA, Japan, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ENDLESS MOUNTAINS: Spanning Mountains and Seas—An Exhibition of Art and the Tang Poetry Road opened on April 13 at the Osaka Culturarium at Tempozan, Japan. It was hosted by the China Academy of Art (CAA), the Chinese Consulate General in Osaka, and the China Academy of Building Research (CABR).

The exhibition unfolded with one year to go before the World Expo 2025 opens in the key port city of Osaka where the "China-Japan Maritime Poetry Road" started, echoing the theme of the China Pavilion: "Jointly Build a Community of Life For Man And Nature—Future Society of Green Development" in the spirit of "mutual learning between civilizations". Across the waters from the Expo 2025 Osaka venue, the event gathers 22 Chinese and Japanese artists for a Tang poetry journey with the audiences in the context of a new era.

The exhibition is a review of cultural and historical legacies that still have a positive impact today, a showcase of civilizations that have been thriving for centuries, and a revelation of advances that many generations have made, as the "Tang Poetry Road" is a geographical road connecting mountains and seas, and most importantly, a road linking poetic souls. Derived from this road is the "China-Japan Maritime Poetry Road"— the road of seeking Dharma for monk-poets in ancient times; the road of poetic diplomacy for the envoys of the two nations; the road of communication for Chinese literati and ancient Japanese missions to the Tang Dynasty; the road of the dissemination of Chinese poetry to Japan as an extension of the Road of Tang Poetry in Eastern Zhejiang; and the road of people-to-people exchanges through seas. The route witnessed the long history of cultural exchanges between China and Japan, demonstrating the deep friendship that transcends physical boundaries and eras.

The exhibition links the Road of Tang Poetry in Eastern Zhejiang and the China-Japan Maritime Poetry Road, displaying over 70 excellent art works. The works include Tang Poetry Road executed by a CAA team of teachers and students led by Prof. Lin Haizhong, Chaos Script of Hanshan's Poetry created by Wang Dongling specially for this exhibition, Zhuo Hejun's watercolor titled High Spring into Dreams, etc. The exhibition lasts from April 13 to 27.

SOURCE China Academy of Art