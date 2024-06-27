Energy Development Corporation Partners with Newgen to Centralize Content Management for Over 1,000 Employees

The implementation enables EDC to access information and documents anytime, anywhere.

NOIDA, India, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a global provider of unified digital transformation platforms, is proud to partner with Energy Development Corporation (EDC), the world's largest vertically integrated geothermal producer and the Philippines' premier renewable energy company.

Leveraging Newgen's Enterprise Content Management platform, EDC initiated the centralization of its data storage and retrieval for over 1000 employees. The platform is also a foundational component in EDC's knowledge management journey, ensuring efficient and secure document handling across various departments.

With its extensive geothermal, hydroelectric, wind, and solar energy operations, EDC seamlessly migrated its data and comprehensive metadata from Google Drive. The integration of SSO with Azure Active Directory also streamlined the user authentication processes.

"With all our seven new geothermal projects and drilling operations program in full swing, we needed a partner that could help save us time and effort from tedious work processes by putting an efficient enterprise-wide knowledge repository in place," said Allan Barcena, Asst. VP and Head of Corporate Support Functions at EDC.

Pramod Kumar, Head of Business, APAC at Newgen Software, shared his views on the collaboration, "We are delighted that EDC chose Newgen to modernize its content management needs. Our ECM platform is designed to provide a seamless and efficient document management experience, empowering EDC to focus on its strategic initiatives in renewable energy."

About Energy Development Corporation

Energy Development Corporation (EDC) is the largest producer of geothermal energy in the Philippines, accounting for over 60% of the country's total installed geothermal capacity and putting the Philippines on the map as the third largest geothermal producer in the world. EDC is involved in various alternative energy projects, including geothermal, hydroelectric, solar, and wind energy.

About Newgen Software

Newgen is the leading provider of a unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, communication management, and AI/ML capabilities. Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen's industry-recognized low-code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. From onboarding to service requests, lending to underwriting, and for many more use cases across industries, Newgen unlocks simple with speed and agility.

SOURCE Newgen Software Technologies Ltd.