ENERtec Asia 2024: Driving Sustainable Urban and Industrial Energy Transition in Southeast Asia

Informa Markets Unveils ENERtec Asia, Transforming the ASEAN M&E Trade Show

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global energy landscape is undergoing a rapid transformation, driven by the urgent need to transition to sustainable energy sources and enhance energy efficiency. In response to this critical need, Informa Markets, the world's leading exhibitions organiser, proudly announces the rebranding of the highly successful ASEAN M&E trade show to ENERtec Asia, ushering in a new era of innovation and transformation.

ENERtec Asia 2024 - Official Launch

The energy landscape has undergone a profound transformation in the face of climate change challenges, geopolitical conflicts, and mounting pressure for businesses to adopt sustainable practices. Escalating energy costs and the demand for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) compliance have intensified the need for clean energy solutions. Against this backdrop, ENERtec Asia emerges as a catalyst for change, offering sustainable solutions to alleviate financial strain and reduce carbon footprints for businesses worldwide.

Scheduled to take place from 26th to 28th June 2024, at the prestigious Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), Malaysia, ENERtec Asia 2024 is set to revolutionise the industry. This transformative event will bring together a diverse array of global solution providers, mechanical and electrical industry professionals, and energy experts, providing them with a unique platform to collaborate and innovate under one roof.

ENERtec Asia will feature three distinctive segments - TENAGA (Renewable Energy & Cleantech), REVAC (Energy Efficiency & Decarbonisation), and an exciting new addition - BATTERY & EV Tech (Energy Storage & EV Technology and Solutions). This innovative trade show will lead the way in the energy transition journey within the Southeast Asia region, showcasing revolutionary technologies ranging from renewable power generation and smart energy management to battery and energy storage solutions, as well as HVACR products focused on decarbonization and energy efficiency. Furthermore, it will spotlight innovations related to electric vehicles, creating a comprehensive platform for exploring the future of sustainable energy and transportation.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the forthcoming event, Gerard Leeuwenburgh, Country General Manager of Informa Markets, said "ENERtec Asia 2024 signifies a pivotal moment in the energy landscape of ASEAN. We are proud to be at the forefront of this transformation, bringing together key stakeholders, innovative solutions, and groundbreaking initiatives shaping the future of energy. This event will foster collaborations and drive meaningful discussions, accelerating our collective journey towards a sustainable and energy-efficient ASEAN."

This rebranding is a testament to Malaysia's growing leadership in the energy transition within ASEAN. Malaysia, ranked 35th in the World Energy Transition Index (ETI) and No.1 in ASEAN, is spearheading the energy transition within the region. The nation's commitment to the Net Zero Carbon Neutral target drives the economy towards becoming a High-Income Nation.

Malaysia's energy transition goals are outlined in the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) and the New Industrial Master Plan (NIMP2030). These initiatives underscore the significance of ESG and the Green Industry, pivotal elements propelling Malaysia towards a sustainable future. Malaysia's energy transition strategy encompasses ten flagship projects under NETR, focusing on Renewable Energy, Energy Efficiency, and Green Industrial Development. The Industrial Environmental Sustainability Guidelines (iESG) introduced by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) extend the goals of NIMP2030, emphasizing green transitions in industrial sectors.

Furthermore, Malaysia's energy transition strategy emphasizes Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, targeting urban areas, industrial parks, technology parks, and agriculture. The forthcoming Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act (EECA), currently in its parliamentary process, will serve as the cornerstone of Malaysia's journey towards energy efficiency, shaping the nation's sustainable future.

In a significant stride towards sustainability, all Bursa Malaysia-listed companies are mandated to obtain their ESG certificates by 2024. This initiative underscores the country's commitment to environmental, social, and governance standards, ensuring sustainable practices across industries.

Malaysia is driving electric vehicle (EV) adoption by aiming to establish 10,000 EV charging stations by 2025, aligning with the Low Carbon Mobility Blueprint 2021-2030. This initiative promotes eco-friendly transportation solutions and supports the growing demand for electric vehicles. As a major electrical and electronics manufacturing hub in Southeast Asia, Malaysia offers a strategic advantage to automakers and investors. The components sub-sector, including semiconductors, sensors, batteries, and vehicle assembly, provides a robust supply chain for Next-Generation Vehicles (NxGVs).

"Malaysia's commitment to the Energy Transition is unwavering. ENERtec Asia provides a platform to showcase our achievements, share knowledge, and collaborate with international partners. Together, we will drive innovation and champion the adoption of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency for a greener, more sustainable future for our nation and the ASEAN region," Ir. Chang Yew Cheong, President of The Electrical & Electronics Association of Malaysia (TEEAM).

ENERtec Asia is proud to announce strategic collaborations with prominent industry stakeholders, including TEEAM (The Electrical and Electronics Association of Malaysia), EIC (Energy Industries Council), APUEA (Asia Pacific Urban Energy Association), Megajana, MDCA (Malaysian District Cooling Association), ASHRAE Malaysia Chapter, FMM (Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers), Malaysia Green Building Council, and SME Association of Malaysia. Their expertise and support will enhance the event's impact and relevance.

"As a leading player in the energy sector, we are excited to participate in ENERtec Asia. This event aligns perfectly with our mission to drive innovation and sustainability in our industry. We look forward to engaging with fellow experts, exploring new technologies, and contributing to the dialogue on energy transition and environmental stewardship," said Mr Azman Nasir, Regional Director of Energy Industries Council (EIC).

The participation of several industry giants as exhibitors underscores the event's significance in the energy sector, reaffirming ENERtec Asia as the epicenter of innovation and transformation.

"ENERtec Asia signifies a transformative moment in the region's energy landscape. This event serves as a catalyst, driving the transition towards a sustainable, low-carbon future. We are excited to witness and take part in the innovations and collaborations that will shape the future of energy in ASEAN." said Mr. Peter Lundberg, Executive Director of Asia Pacific Urban Energy Association (APUEA).

ENERtec Asia 2024 promises to be a transformative event, uniting industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to drive the energy transition agenda forward. With an impressive lineup of 400 exhibitors, encompassing renowned industry giants and esteemed representatives from 5 international pavilions, ENERtec Asia 2024 is set to reign as the focal point of ingenious solutions and sustainable practices across the region.

ENERtec Asia 2024 is set to attract over 10,000 participants, including industry professionals, consultants, engineers, contractors, and policymakers. The event will serve as a hub for networking, knowledge exchange, and collaboration, bringing together thought leaders and decision-makers to explore the latest advancements in ESG initiatives and energy transition technologies.

For more information, please visit www.enertecasia.com.

About ENERtec Asia

ENERtec Asia (www.enertecasia.com) is Southeast Asia's premier event dedicated to ESG and energy transition. Formerly known as ASEAN M&E, ENERtec Asia has been rebranded with a renewed and dynamic identity to reflect its expanded focus across three key segments namely, TENAGA (Renewable Energy & Cleantech), REVAC (Energy Efficiency & Decarbonisation) and an exciting NEW segment - BATTERY & EV Tech (Energy Storage & EV Technology and Solutions). Organised by Informa Markets, ENERtec Asia serves as the region's leading platform, uniting industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to explore sustainable practices, cutting-edge technologies, and collaborative initiatives driving the region's energy transition towards a low-carbon future. By fostering a dynamic environment where businesses can showcase their latest products and services, forge strategic partnerships, and spearhead the development of sustainable energy landscapes, ENERtec Asia emerges as a catalyst for shaping a greener future for the region's energy sector. The event also features a comprehensive conference program with insights from industry experts on a wide range of topics related to ESG and energy transition. For more information, please visit www.enertecasia.com.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets (www.informamarkets.com) creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibition organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year.

SOURCE ENERtec Asia