ENERTEC ASIA 2024 KICKS OFF, CATALYSING SOUTHEAST ASIA'S SUSTAINABLE ENERGY TRANSITION

Industry Leaders Drive Innovation and Collaboration Across TENAGA (Renewable Energy & Cleantech), REVAC (Energy Efficiency & Decarbonisation), and BATTERY & EV Tech (Energy Storage & EV Technology and Solutions).

Key Highlights of ENERtec Asia 2024:

300+ Exhibitors showcasing the latest in energy technology.

5 International Pavilions featuring global innovations.

10,000+ Attendees from around the world.

60+ Professional Speakers delivering insightful presentations.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The race towards a sustainable energy future in Southeast Asia takes a monumental stride as ENERtec Asia 2024 unites industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators from across the region. The premier energy and environmental technology event kicked off today at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) with a resounding message - a sustainable future requires innovative solutions and regional cooperation.

ENERtec Asia 2024 - Opening Ceremony

With over 300 exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge technologies, 5 international pavilions spotlighting global innovations, and an anticipated 10,000+ attendees, ENERtec Asia 2024 exemplifies the region's commitment to building a low-carbon economy. The bustling exhibition floor features interactive displays, live demonstrations, and thought-provoking discussions on renewable energy, cleantech, energy efficiency, and electric mobility solutions.

"ENERtec Asia 2024 is at the forefront of accelerating the energy transition agenda in Malaysia and the Asia-Pacific region," said Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Mamat, Organising Chairman of ENERtec Asia, Informa Markets Malaysia. "This premier event goes beyond just discussing challenges - we are committed to facilitating real-world solutions and fostering meaningful connections that will drive tangible progress. Attendees can expect to gain actionable insights, explore cutting-edge innovations, and forge valuable partnerships that will propel their organisations towards a low-carbon future".

The opening ceremony witnessed the esteemed presence of distinguished guest, YB Datuk Dr. Haji Hazland Bin Abang Hipni, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Sarawak (MEESty). His participation underscores the region's commitment to accelerating the energy transition.

The exhibition floor at ENERtec Asia 2024 isn't the only place where innovation takes centre stage. This premier event provides a platform for knowledge exchange through three high-powered conferences.

The EIC APAC Energy Conversations tackles energy security, decarbonisation pathways, and the impact of emerging technologies. Attendees will gain invaluable insights from industry leaders engaged in shaping the future of energy.

"The EIC is proud to lead the Energy Conversations at ENERtec Asia 2024. This two-day conference is a critical platform for fostering dialogue between government officials, industry experts, and key stakeholders across the Asia-Pacific region. Our focus at the conference will be twofold: addressing strategic initiatives for Malaysia's national energy security, and collaboratively exploring best practices and solutions for low-carbon challenges across the region. By facilitating these important discussions, we are confident that we can collectively develop and implement impactful solutions that will accelerate the transition towards a more sustainable and decarbonised energy future," said Azman Nasir, Regional Director of the Energy Industries Council (EIC).

For professionals seeking actionable strategies, the ASHRAE Malaysia Chapter Conference delivers. This programme equips attendees with practical solutions for building energy efficiency and sustainable design.

The AFEEC FAPECA Conference & Meeting 2024 caters to facility management and building operations professionals. This conference, presented by the Association of Facilities Engineers and the Federation of Asian Professional Engineers Consulting Associations, offers applicable insights tailored to their specific areas of expertise. Attendees gain targeted knowledge that can be immediately applied to optimise building performance.

"TEEAM is honoured to host the 2024 AFEEC-FAPECA Conference alongside the prestigious ENERtec Asia 2024 exhibition. This industry-focused event, themed 'Energy Transition – Path to Net Zero,' provides a powerful platform for collaboration among electrical engineering contractors from across ASEAN and the Asia-Pacific region. Over 200 delegates representing eight esteemed national associations will convene to share invaluable insights, best practices, and explore strategic partnerships. This collective effort promises to drive tangible progress towards a sustainable energy future, not just for our region, but for the global landscape," said Ir. Chang Yew Cheong, President of The Electrical and Electronics Association of Malaysia (TEEAM).

ENERtec Asia features the dynamic WATT'S NEXT, a knowledge-sharing hub where industry leaders and government organisations can exchange ideas and insights. This free-to-attend seminar series boasts a stellar lineup of speakers, including representatives from:

Malaysian Investment Development Authority ( MIDA) discussing Green Initiatives and Industrial Incentives.

( discussing Green Initiatives and Industrial Incentives. Suruhanjaya Tenaga , the Energy Commission of Peninsular Malaysia, addressing Renewable Energy, Energy Efficiency, and EV Safety Initiatives.

, the Energy Commission of Peninsular Malaysia, addressing Renewable Energy, Energy Efficiency, and EV Safety Initiatives. The Asia Pacific Urban Energy Association (APUEA) on forging an energy future in Malaysia featuring ABB, Keppel EaaS and more.

on forging an energy future in Malaysia featuring ABB, Keppel EaaS and more. Yokogawa, providing insights on how accuracy in emissions tracking is essential in decarbonization efforts.

providing insights on how accuracy in emissions tracking is essential in decarbonization efforts. Philippines' MERALCO and Polish Investment and Trade Agency (PAIH) sharing their perspectives on the Opportunities and Challenges of Energy Transition.

Step into Hall 1 and explore the ENERtec Asia Innovation Nexus, a dedicated area showcasing the future of Smart City and Smart Industry with JLand Group (JLG), a subsidiary under Johor Corporation (JCorp). Get a glimpse of the "Malaysian Silicon Valley" and experience the state-of-the-art infrastructure and focus industries driving Johor's development.

ENERtec Asia will feature an exhilarating display of Audi's latest electric vehicle models, complete with their own state-of-the-art power charging stations. Another thrilling opportunity for visitors is the test-ride of the latest electric two-wheeler models by Blueshark and other renowned brands. This initiative by the Malaysia Automotive Robotics and Industry Institute (MARii) and the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) aims to promote e-bikes and educate visitors on the latest government incentives scheme empowering this sustainable mobility revolution.

Supported by a distinguished list of organisations, including Suruhanjaya Tenaga, MIDA, MARii, Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), Association of Consulting Engineers Malaysia (ACEM), Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM), Malaysia Semiconductor Industry Association (MSIA), Machinery & Engineering Industries Federation (MEIF), Malaysia Green Building Council, Persatuan Pengurusan Kompleks (PPK) Malaysia, Asia Pacific Urban Energy Association (APUEA), ASHRAE Malaysia Chapters, and many more, ENERtec Asia 2024 hosts a diverse group of exhibitors. Industry giants like EATON, Yokogawa, Huasun, Camfil, and Pacific Energy lead the charge as sponsors, showcasing their cutting-edge solutions. The exhibitor list boasts established players like Samaiden, TBEA, Gading Kencana, Sunrise Berhad, and Smart Cable, alongside innovators like REVCON, SECOP, Luvata, CHINT, ACREL and others!

The all-powerful ENERtec Asia 2024, organised by Informa Markets and co-hosted by the Electrical and Electronics Association of Malaysia (TEEAM), will be held in partnership with the Energy Industries Council (EIC) and endorsed by The Battery Show. This powerhouse event is set to take place from June 26-28, 2024 at the prestigious Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) in Malaysia.

For more information, please visit www.enertecasia.com .

About ENERTEC Asia

ENERtec Asia, Southeast Asia's premier event dedicated to ESG and energy transition, has been rebranded from ASEAN M&E to reflect its expanded focus. It now covers three key segments namely, TENAGA (Renewable Energy & Cleantech), REVAC (Energy Efficiency & Decarbonisation), and an exciting NEW segment - BATTERY & EV Tech (Energy Storage & EV Technology and Solutions). Organised by Informa Markets, co-hosted by The Electrical and Electronics Association of Malaysia (TEEAM), and in partnership with the Energy Industries Council (EIC), ENERtec Asia unites industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to explore sustainable practices, cutting-edge technologies, and collaborative initiatives to drive the region's low carbon energy transition. By fostering a dynamic environment where businesses can showcase their latest products and services, forge strategic partnerships, and spearhead the development of sustainable energy landscapes, ENERtec Asia emerges as a catalyst for shaping a greener future for the region's energy sector. The event also features a comprehensive conference program with insights from industry experts on a wide range of topics related to ESG and energy transition. For more information, please visit www.enertecasia.com.

About The Battery Show and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo

The Battery Show and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo is the unmatched industry event dedicated to advancing battery technology across the entire manufacturing supply chain. This premier conference and expo will bring together industry leaders to showcase cutting-edge products, services, and expert insights on the latest advancements in this rapidly evolving field. With editions in North America, Europe, and India, The Battery Show and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo has solidified its position as the global platform for battery innovation. As the world shifts towards electric vehicles and stationary energy storage solutions, battery manufacturing is experiencing unprecedented growth. Recognising this trend, the Expo is strategically expanding its presence into new regions, and we are thrilled to announce that in 2026, The Battery Show and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo is launching in Malaysia, in partnership with ENERtec Asia. This exciting collaboration will unite international battery manufacturing giants and developers in the electric vehicle and energy storage sectors with local Malaysian companies. This combined force will drive progress towards a shared vision: a sustainable future powered by clean energy solutions for Malaysia.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets (www.informamarkets.com) creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience, and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content, and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibition organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year.

SOURCE ENERtec Asia