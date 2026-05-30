ENERtec Asia 2026 Partners with MIDA to Power Malaysia's Digital Economy via Renewable Energy and Battery Storage Innovation

Strategic collaboration positions Malaysia as a regional clean energy investment hub amid surging AI and data centre power demand

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As shifting geopolitical dynamics, regional supply chain realignments, and surging electricity demand reshape global trade, Malaysia is intensifying efforts to strengthen energy security and future-proof its economic growth through renewable energy (RE) and battery energy storage systems (BESS).

ENERtec Asia 2026 - The Energy Gathering of the Region

In a strategic move to address these evolving priorities, ENERtec Asia 2026, Southeast Asia's premier energy technology exhibition and conference, has announced a landmark collaboration with the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA). This partnership underscores the pivotal role that clean energy and intelligent storage infrastructure play in anchoring Malaysia's rapidly expanding digital economy.

Co-located with The Energy Transition Conference (ETCon) by Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) under the unified theme "Energy & AI: The Synergy for Energy Transition," ENERtec Asia 2026 will take place from 3 to 5 June 2026 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC). The platform will explore how the convergence of artificial intelligence, RE, power grid and advanced storage technologies is reshaping industrial operations, infrastructure planning, and sustainable economic development across ASEAN.

As Malaysia continues to attract high-value investments in artificial intelligence (AI), hyperscale data centres, cloud computing, and advanced manufacturing, the strain on the national grid is set to rise sharply. Against this backdrop, renewable energy and battery storage are no longer viewed merely as sustainability goals but as critical economic infrastructure required to ensure grid reliability, operational continuity, and long-term industrial competitiveness.

MIDA's role as Strategic Partner reflects broader national efforts to strengthen Malaysia's clean energy investment ecosystem and accelerate diversification of the country's energy mix. The collaboration directly aligns with the country's aspirations to position itself as the preferred regional destination for next-generation energy technologies and sustainable industrial development.

Datuk Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid, CEO of MIDA, said, "MIDA is thrilled to stand alongside ENERtec Asia 2026 as a strategic partner for the second time. This year's theme perfectly captures the trajectory of Malaysia's industrial transformation. By leveraging AI to revolutionise our energy infrastructure, we can fast-track our net-zero goals. The explosion of the digital economy brings unique challenges and massive opportunities, solidifying Malaysia's position as a premier regional hub for green energy and sustainable technology. By bridging private sector innovation with government facilitation, we are translating green ambitions into actionable, investment-ready opportunities that will drive sustainable economic growth for both local and international investors."

"Renewable energy and intelligent energy storage are no longer future considerations. They are the fundamental pillars supporting economic resilience, digital expansion, and investment competitiveness today," said Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Mamat, Chairman of Informa Markets Malaysia.

"In an increasingly complex global environment, energy diversification is vital for economic stability. Our collaboration with MIDA reflects a shared commitment to building a future-ready energy ecosystem capable of powering Malaysia's industrial transformation."

Organised by Informa Markets Malaysia and co-hosted by The Electrical and Electronics Association of Malaysia (TEEAM), the joint powerhouse event is expected to draw more than 12,000 industry professionals from 60 countries and regions, alongside 1,000 companies and brands across seven exhibition halls. The event is officially endorsed by the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) and the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), with the Energy Commission of Sabah serving as a strategic partner.

A central highlight of the event is WATT'S NEXT, a flagship seminar and workshop designed to address Southeast Asia's evolving energy landscape through two strategic, interconnected pillars:

Energy & AI: Addressing the high power demands of AI infrastructure (Energy for AI) and using machine learning to maximise grid efficiency (AI for Energy).

Renewable Energy & BESS: Showcasing utility-scale battery storage and clean energy solutions critical for grid stability and peak load management.

As part of this high-level dialogue, MIDA will lead a dedicated session focusing on emerging growth sectors, public-private investment frameworks, and capital deployment opportunities within Malaysia's National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR).

On the exhibition floor, global and regional market leaders will showcase the latest advancements in smart grids, EV infrastructure, and energy efficiency. Prominent participating brands include ABB, Eaton, Leoch Battery, Samaiden, Legrand, Fluke, ERS Energy, IEP, Smart Cable, and United ULi Corporation Berhad.

The event also welcomes global battery giant CATL as the Official Energy Transition & Intelligent Storage Partner, alongside key corporate sponsors including Hasilwan, Hithium, PEKAT Group Berhad, Icents Group Holdings Berhad, and Glocomp Systems.

To maximise industry participation, the event will launch the SPOT ENERtec Asia Campaign, a high-impact mix of Klang Valley outdoor advertising, targeted digital activations, and on-ground engagement. Registered trade visitors who interact with the campaign can redeem exclusive limited-edition merchandise during the exhibition.

ENERtec Asia 2026 is actively supported by the Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB) alongside influential industry bodies, including the Asia Pacific Urban Energy Association (APUEA), Association of Consulting Engineers Malaysia (ACEM), Data Centre Industry Association (DCIA), Malaysia Association of Energy Service Companies (MAESCO), Malaysia Carbon Market Association (MCMA), Malaysian Photovoltaic and Sustainable Energy Industry Association (MPSEA), and Singapore Battery Consortium.

As Southeast Asia accelerates its transition toward decarbonisation, electrification, and digitalisation, ENERtec Asia remains a definitive strategic platform connecting policymakers, investors, technology providers, and industry leaders to shape the region's sustainable energy future.

Industry professionals, investors, and corporate decision-makers are encouraged to pre-register online to secure their access to the exhibition and high-level conference tracks. For more information and full event details, visit https://www.enertecasia.com/

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Notes to Editors

About ENERtec Asia

ENERtec Asia is ASEAN's leading energy technology exhibition, organised by Informa Markets and co-hosted by The Electrical and Electronics Association of Malaysia (TEEAM). The event brings together solution providers, technology innovators, investors, and industry leaders to showcase next-generation energy solutions across renewable energy, grid modernisation, industrial energy efficiency, decarbonisation, and AI-enabled technologies. ENERtec Asia provides a platform for knowledge exchange, business development, and real-world deployment, accelerating sustainable and resilient energy transition across Southeast Asia. For more information, visit www.enertecasia.com.

About MIDA

The Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) is the Government's principal investment promotion and development agency under the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) to oversee and drive investments into the manufacturing and services sectors in Malaysia. Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur Sentral, MIDA has 12 regional and 20 overseas offices. MIDA continues to be the strategic partner to businesses in seizing the opportunities arising from the technology revolution of this era. For more information, please visit www.mida.gov.my and follow us on X, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok and YouTube channel.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate, and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 450 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare C Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction C Real Estate, Fashion C Apparel, Hospitality, Food C Beverage, and Health C Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience, and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content, and actionable data solutions. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB)

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) is Malaysia's leading electricity utility and the largest publicly listed power company in Southeast Asia. Guided by its Energy Transition Plan and a commitment to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2050, TNB is advancing a "Grid of the Future" to support Malaysia's digital and low-carbon economy. Through the integration of large-scale renewable energy, smart grid technologies, and EV infrastructure, TNB continues to power national and regional growth while driving the synergy between energy and artificial intelligence. For more information, visit www.tnb.com.my .

SOURCE ENERtec Asia