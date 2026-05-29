EnGenius to Showcase AI-Ready Unified Networking and Surveillance Platform at Interop Tokyo 2026

Integrating cloud-managed networking, AI surveillance, smart retail intelligence, and partner-enabled secure connectivity to support Japan's next stage of digital transformation

TOKYO, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGenius Networks Japan, the Japanese subsidiary of EnGenius Technologies, will showcase its latest cloud networking, video surveillance, and AI application solutions at Interop Tokyo 2026. Under the 2026 campaign theme, "AI that Sees. Networks that Think. One Unified Platform." EnGenius will demonstrate how cloud-managed infrastructure and intelligent video analytics can help organizations simplify operations, improve visibility, and respond faster across distributed environments.

EnGenius to Showcase AI-Powered Next-Generation Networking and Surveillance Integration Platform at Interop Tokyo 2026

At this year's exhibition, EnGenius will present its latest networking technologies, including Layer 3 switching, high-performance wireless networking, and emerging Wi-Fi 8 application scenarios. The company will also introduce the upgraded EnGenius Cloud Intelligence platform, designed to make network management more intuitive through AI-assisted diagnosis, natural-language dashboard creation, and centralized control across networking and surveillance devices.

Cloud Intelligence with Resolve AI and Craft AI

A key highlight of the showcase will be EnGenius Cloud Intelligence, featuring Resolve AI and Craft AI.

Resolve AI assists IT teams with network diagnosis and issue resolution by helping identify root causes when network performance issues occur. Instead of manually reviewing logs and disconnected system data, administrators can use Resolve AI to understand what is happening and move more quickly toward resolution.

Craft AI allows users to create customized dashboards through natural language. By turning dashboard requests into working visualizations, Craft AI helps IT teams and business users access relevant information faster, without waiting for predefined templates or manual report creation.

Together, Resolve AI and Craft AI are designed to shorten the time between question and action, making cloud management more practical for distributed teams and organizations without dedicated network operations resources.

"EnGenius Cloud Intelligence represents our vision for making AI practical in everyday network management," said Roger Liu, CEO of EnGenius Technologies. "With Resolve AI, users diagnose and resolve issues more efficiently. With Craft AI, they create custom dashboards through natural language. By simplifying complex workflows, we help organizations manage networks with greater speed, clarity, and confidence."

Wi-Fi 8, Layer 3 Switching, and Complete Networking

EnGenius will also preview emerging Wi-Fi 8 application scenarios alongside its Layer 3 cloud switching and high-density wireless lineup.

The Wi-Fi 8 preview highlights future opportunities to improve connection reliability and transmission efficiency, while Layer 3 cloud switching strengthens EnGenius' ability to deliver a more complete, centrally managed network solution. Together, these technologies support one-stop deployment needs for vertical markets such as healthcare, hospitality, MDU, manufacturing, and enterprise sites.

One Platform Across Networking, Cameras, and Video

EnGenius will demonstrate how its unified platform brings networking, cameras, and video systems into one cloud-managed environment.

Access points, switches, VPN Firewalls, AI cameras, and recorders can be managed under the same cloud account, with centralized visibility, consistent alerts, and simplified device onboarding. This unified approach helps organizations reduce operational complexity by replacing separate management workflows with one integrated platform.

For IT teams and site operators, this means faster deployment, easier monitoring, and clearer visibility across both network infrastructure and video systems.

AI Cameras with Facial Recognition, Cross-Camera Search, and Real-Time Alerts

EnGenius will showcase its latest AI camera capabilities, including facial recognition, cross-camera tracking, visual timeline search, and natural-language video search.

The solution includes cross-angle matching, which can identify the same person across cameras using a single frontal reference photo, even when cameras are installed at higher angles and capture subjects from above. This helps improve recognition across real-world deployment conditions where camera angles are rarely perfect, because apparently buildings were not designed for ideal AI geometry.

Visitors will also see real-time alerting features, including surrender pose detection, designed to support safety monitoring in locations such as retail floors, and public-facing spaces.

EnGenius will also demonstrate real-time event alerting across supported detection scenarios. When an event is detected, the system can trigger a webhook in real time, enabling connected responses such as flashing lights, audible alarms, SMS notifications, Slack notifications, or other third-party workflows.

For outdoor environments, visitors will see bear detection as one example of how alerts can support faster response when a bear enters a monitored zone. This capability addresses growing public safety concerns in regional Japan, where bear incursions into towns, schools, and farms have become an increasing issue.

Partner Ecosystem for the Japanese Market

EnGenius will also highlight its partner ecosystem in Japan. The company expects to be joined on-site by System Integration Corporation, SUNTEL, and Axillion, with demonstrations showing how cloud-managed networking, AI surveillance, and vertical solutions can support practical deployment scenarios in the Japanese market.

Through collaboration with local partners, EnGenius aims to strengthen the connection between networking infrastructure, AI applications, and real-world customer needs across Japan.

Event Info

Event: Interop Tokyo 2026

Location: Makuhari Messe

Time: 6/10-6/11 10:00-18:00

6/12 10:00-17:00

Booth: #6S20

Official Website: https://go.engenius.ai/1HbucTM

About EnGenius

EnGenius Technologies is a global leader in cloud-driven networking solutions, with over 25 years of expertise in developing and delivering innovative, user-friendly hardware and software. The company's secure, cloud-managed ecosystem—including wireless access points, network switches, VPN Firewalls, AI cameras, AI-powered network video systems, and power distribution units—empowers businesses across industries such as enterprise, education, healthcare, retail, and logistics to build high-performance, reliable, and scalable network infrastructures.

SOURCE EnGenius Networks Japan 株式会社