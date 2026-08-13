Engineering Progress with Purpose: Eddy Chong's Vision for Smarter Manufacturing

SINGAPORE, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great entrepreneurs are often defined by their ability to solve complex challenges with clarity, perseverance, and vision. For Eddy Chong, Founder and Director of R-Tech Global (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, this philosophy has shaped a business dedicated to transforming manufacturing through robotics and automation. His unwavering commitment to engineering excellence and customer-focused innovation has earned him the Master Entrepreneur award at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2026 Regional Edition, organized by Enterprise Asia.

Eddy's entrepreneurial journey began with a passion for mechanical design and automation, which led him to further his studies in Japan. Immersed in the country's disciplined engineering culture and advanced manufacturing practices, he developed a strong appreciation for quality, continuous improvement, and practical problem-solving—principles that would later become the foundation of R-Tech Global.

Founded in 2013, the company has evolved under Eddy's leadership from a traditional engineering business into a specialist system integrator delivering end-to-end robotics and automation solutions. Guided by the "Spirit of R"—Robotics, Revolution, and Reliability—R-Tech Global designs customized automation systems that address manufacturers' operational challenges, helping clients improve productivity, optimize processes, and enhance efficiency through reliable and scalable engineering solutions.

Rather than offering standalone engineering services, Eddy has championed a solution-driven approach that begins with understanding each client's unique production environment before developing practical, high-performance systems tailored to their needs. This customer-centric philosophy has enabled R-Tech Global to expand beyond Malaysia, successfully delivering projects across international markets, including Japan and Europe, while strengthening its technical capabilities and reputation for execution excellence.

Committed to long-term value over short-term gains, Eddy continues to invest in engineering talent, innovation, and organizational capability. As R-Tech Global broadens its international presence and advances its expertise in industrial robotics he remains steadfast in his belief that meaningful progress comes from solving real-world challenges with discipline, integrity, and purpose. Through his visionary leadership, Eddy Chong continues to inspire the next generation of engineers while helping shape the future of advanced manufacturing.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine toward sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/ regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia.

SOURCE Enterprise Asia