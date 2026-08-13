PPC Moulding Services Drives Global Manufacturing Excellence Through Visionary Leadership

SINGAPORE, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building a globally respected manufacturing business requires more than technical expertise—it demands resilience, bold vision, and an unwavering commitment to continuous improvement. This philosophy has defined the journey of Grahame Aston and PPC Moulding Services (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, whose outstanding achievements have been recognized at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2026 Regional Edition, organized by Enterprise Asia. Grahame Aston received the Master Entrepreneur award, while PPC Moulding Services was honored with both the Corporate Excellence and Fast Enterprise awards, recognizing the company's exceptional leadership, sustained growth, and operational excellence.

Leaving school at the age of 15, Grahame's entrepreneurial journey was shaped not by formal qualifications but by determination, perseverance, and a relentless desire to learn. After qualifying as a tradesman and establishing PPC Moulding Services in Australia in 2007, he expanded the business into Malaysia in 2015, laying the foundation for what has become one of the region's leading precision plastic injection moulding manufacturers serving the global medical device industry.

Under Grahame's leadership, PPC Moulding Services (Malaysia) has evolved from a single production facility into a world-class manufacturing operation comprising four integrated facilities equipped with more than 60 injection moulding machines and advanced automation technologies. The company provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions—from tooling design and product development to high-volume production and value-added assembly—for leading medical device manufacturers across the Asia-Pacific region, Australia, the United States, and beyond.

PPC's success is underpinned by a culture of innovation, customer focus, and continuous improvement. Significant investments in smart manufacturing technologies, including Oracle NetSuite ERP, Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), AI-assisted quality inspection, automation, and digital workflows, have enhanced productivity, strengthened quality assurance, and enabled the company to respond quickly to evolving customer requirements. Equally important is its investment in people through structured leadership development, technical training, succession planning, and collaborations with universities to nurture future engineering talent.

The company's remarkable growth reflects the strength of this long-term strategy. Within six years, PPC increased its revenue by 4.5 times, expanded its workforce from approximately 400 to more than 500 employees, and strengthened its global competitiveness through internationally recognized certifications, including ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001, and ISCC PLUS. Today, millions of medical devices worldwide incorporate precision components manufactured by PPC, reinforcing the company's reputation as a trusted global manufacturing partner.

Driven by a vision of sustainable growth and operational excellence, Grahame Aston continues to lead PPC into its next chapter by expanding its international footprint, advancing smart manufacturing capabilities, and investing in future talent. Guided by his belief that success is built through hard work, integrity, and an enduring commitment to people, he continues to inspire a culture where innovation and excellence create lasting value for customers, employees and the global healthcare industry.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine toward sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/ regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia.

SOURCE Enterprise Asia