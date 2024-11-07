Enhanced Power Reliability: Xinjiang's Highest County Achieves Dual Power Supply

URUMQI, China, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 4th, the power delivery operation at the 220 kV Pamir Substation was completed with the successful replacement of an external temporary power source by the station's second transformer, bringing the internal AC system under load. Consequently, Tashkurgan, the highest county in Xinjiang, has moved beyond its history of reliance on a single power source, achieving a dual power supply capability and enhancing its power supply reliability significantly.

Historically, due to geographical and economic constraints, Tashkurgan's electricity needs have been met solely by the 220 kV Qizhe Village-Banzqizhe line. With the growth of tourism, the projected maximum power load for Tashkurgan is expected to reach 125 megawatts by 2025. However, the transformer capacity at the local main substation of 90 MVA will be insufficient to meet the increased demand. At the same time, Tashkurgan is actively developing renewable energy sources to promote a "green Tashkurgan". By 2025, the installed capacities for photovoltaic and hydroelectric power generation are expected to reach 500 megawatts and 588 megawatts, respectively, requiring a robust transmission channel to support the complementary power transmission needs between Kashgar's hydro and solar power.

In 2023, State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd. invested 656 million yuan in the construction of the 220 kV transmission and transformation project in Tashkurgan. After commissioning, Tashkurgan's power load was managed through two channels: the 220 kV Banzqizhe Line-Qizhe Village Line and the 220 kV Pamir and Village Pamir One Line, thus realizing dual-source power supply.

Electricity paves the way for economic development. Since the 13th Five-Year Plan, to support Tashkurgan's high-quality development, State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd. has invested 413 million yuan, mainly to meet the challenges of electrification for vital public welfare projects, including grid connections for photovoltaic administrative villages, border villages, coal-to-electricity conversion, and the second phase expansion of the Mustagh 110 kV substation. With the Tashkurgan 220 kV transmission and transformation project now operational, the reliability of the Kashgar grid has been significantly improved. In addition, the 220 kV Pamir Substation has reserved two 220 kV bays for future power transmission to Pakistan, which is strategically important for the joint development of the Belt and Road Initiative and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, ensuring sustainable economic development and social stability.

