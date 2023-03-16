ENHANCING BRAND VISIBILITY THROUGH RAJA UDA-UTM MRT PARTNERSHIP

JOHOR BHARU, Malaysia, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) has charted the latest history in its initiative to empower the University's visibility in line with the aspirations of the UTM enVision 2025 Strategic Plan, through a strategic collaboration with MRT Corporation Sdn. Bhd.

Raja Uda-UTM MRT Station

This collaboration is translated through the naming of one of the stations on the Putrajaya Line, namely MRT Raja Uda-UTM, which is on the second line of the Klang Valley MRT network. With this collaboration, the UTM brand empowerment aspect can be further promoted through the announcement of "Raja Uda-UTM" more than 700,000 times annually for each train, in addition to displays at 36 stations along the route.

The selection of the Raja Uda-UTM MRT station is not only due to its distance of 1.3 km from UTM Kuala Lumpur, but rather the University's desired visibility value can be fulfilled due to its location, which is within the vicinity of Kuala Lumpur CBD. This will indirectly make this station one of the most-patronage by the general public.

A Partnership of Engineering Greats

"UTM acknowledges MRT Corp as a well-known developer of urban rail infrastructure, while UTM is one of the leading engineering universities known by industry and public services. As a producer of talent and expertise in the engineering field, this strategic partnership will undoubtedly benefit each party regarding job creation, labour supply and R&D." said UTM Vice-Chancellor, Prof Datuk Ir Ts Ahmad Fauzi Ismail.

Prof Fauzi added, "The MRT Corp. branding partnership with UTM is seen as a strategic combination supporting one of the university's core values in the context of "sustainability" and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Through it, UTM's desire to promote a low-carbon lifestyle is hoped to be communicated to the public while further encouraging the use of public transport, especially for urbanites."

Raja Uda-UTM: A Community Hub for Innovation

In addition to supporting the idea of sustainability, the University intends to make the Raja Uda-UTM MRT station a platform for organizing UTM official events in addition to promoting various services and programs offered by UTM. At the same time, UTM is also planning to open a kiosk, "UTMART", catered at selling UTM official merchandise to the public. In line with this, UTM also is looking forward to establishing more collaborations with the industry for the betterment of the tertiary education towards producing future-oriented graduates.

For the record, The Prime Minister of Malaysia, The Honourable Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has officially launched the Putrajaya Line today, officially making Raja Uda-UTM MRT station open for public use.

About Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM)

UTM is a leading innovation-driven research university in engineering, science, and technology in Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru, and Pagoh, Malaysia. It is renowned for being at the forefront of engineering and technological knowledge and expertise. UTM operates based on the core values of Integrity, Synergy, Excellence, and Sustainability. These values guide UTM community practices, and they are embedded in the strategic thrusts that propel the University to greatness. For more information about UTM visit utm.my.

