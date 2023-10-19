Enjoy the Authentic Joy from Europe Returns: A Delectable Journey of Italian Deli Meats in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food enthusiasts in Hong Kong are highly anticipating the upcoming 'Enjoy the Authentic Joy from Europe' series of events, part of a three-year project aimed at promoting the quality and traditional character of four exquisite Italian deli meats in the vibrant Hong Kong market.

Increasing awareness of Italian meat heritage

The 3 Consortia Consorzio Cacciatore Italiano, Consorzio Italiano tutela Mortadella Bologna and Consorzio Zampone e Cotechino Modena IGP united for this project, work tirelessly to protect and promote four Italian culinary excellencies: Salamini Italiani alla Cacciatora PDO, Mortadella Bologna PGI, Zampone Modena PGI and Cotechino Modena PGI.

The Enjoy the Authentic Joy from Europe project, launched in 2019 and co-financed by the European Union, the events are set to delight Hong Kong food enthusiasts with genuine flavours of Europe and increase the level of awareness and recognition of European quality brands.

Organizers from the Consortium behind the campaign hope the added value of the product, in terms of its authenticity, safety, traceability and CE-marked labels, will help strengthen the competitiveness of European agri-food products on the Hong Kong market.

Rich culinary tradition

The Enjoy the Authentic Joy from Europe project unites three Consortia dedicated to safeguarding the Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) and Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) certifications of Italian deli meats. These Consortia are committed to upholding the rich culinary traditions of Italy while ensuring the highest quality standards in the production of these beloved delicacies.

The campaign spotlights the following Italian culinary delights:

Mortadella Bologna PGI: A classic Italian meat made from finely ground pork, Mortadella Bologna PGI is renowned for its smooth texture and distinct flavours. Salamini Italiani alla Cacciatora PDO: These delightful small salami meats are the epitome of Italian craftsmanship, featuring a perfect blend of spices and meat. Zampone Modena PGI: Zampone is a delicious pork meat stuffed into the skin of a pig's trotter, making it a unique and savoury delicacy. Cotechino Modena PGI: Cotechino is a rich and flavourful pork meat, perfect for enhancing a wide range of traditional Italian dishes.

The European Union's Consortia Director Gianluigi Ligasacchi, added "The three Consortia, together, intend to contribute to increasing the level of knowledge and recognition of European quality brands. Our overall goal is to strengthen the competitiveness of the Union's agri-food products in Italy and Belgium while sharing the delicious cuisine with people in Hong Kong and around the region."

Enjoy the Authentic Joy from Europe campaign is set to make waves in Hong Kong, bringing a slice of European culinary excellence to the city. Interested consumers can also check out the campaign's social media accounts - Instagram and Facebook - for the latest news and updates with more announcements to follow soon.

The content of this promotion campaign represents the views of the author only and is his/her sole responsibility. The European Commission and the European Research Executive Agency (REA) do not accept any responsibility for any use that may be made of the information it contains.

SOURCE Mortadella Bologna