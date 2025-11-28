Ensign InfoSecurity crowned best MNC Vendor at The Cybersecurity Awards 2025

Third Win After 2022 and 2023 Recognition

SINGAPORE, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ensign InfoSecurity, Asia Pacific's largest pure-play, end-to-end cybersecurity service provider, announced today that it has been named the winner of The Cybersecurity Awards (TCA) 2025 in the MNC Vendor category. This reaffirms the organisation's position as one of the region's leading providers of advanced, intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions. The award marks Ensign's third win, following earlier recognition in 2022 and 2023, and underscores the company's continued leadership, innovation, and contribution to Singapore's cyber ecosystem.

Chief Executive Officer of Ensign InfoSecurity Charles Ng (left) receiving the MNC vendor award from Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Tan Kiat How at The Cybersecurity Awards 2025. Photo: Association of Information Security Professionals

Organised by the Association of Information Security Professionals with support from the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore, TCA celebrate excellence across the cybersecurity ecosystem including outstanding organisations that demonstrate brilliance in innovation, industry contribution, talent development, and the strengthening of national cyber resilience.

Charles Ng, Chief Executive Officer at Ensign InfoSecurity, said, "We are grateful and humbled to receive the award. Over the years, Ensign has had the privilege of serving clients across the world and we do not take this responsibility lightly. We will continue to work hard and build capabilities to better serve them."

Ensign's win reflects the company's sustained commitment to innovation through its dedicated R&D arm - Ensign Labs; its investment in next-generation AI-driven defence with the latest launch of Agentic Security Operations Centre; and its ongoing efforts in nurturing cybersecurity talent through internships, technical pathways, community initiatives, and public education programmes. The company's work in the regional ecosystem, ranging from contributions to national frameworks, global research collaborations, sector-wide drills, and participation in international cyber governance dialogues, further strengthens Singapore's reputation as a hub for cybersecurity expertise and cyber diplomacy.

About Ensign InfoSecurity

Ensign InfoSecurity is the largest pure-play, end-to-end cybersecurity service provider in Asia Pacific. Headquartered in Singapore, Ensign offers bespoke solutions and services to address their clients' cybersecurity needs. Their core competencies are in the provision of cybersecurity advisory and assurance services, architecture design and systems integration services, and managed security services for advanced threat detection, threat hunting, and incident response. Underpinning these competencies is in-house research and development in cybersecurity. Ensign has two decades of proven track record as a trusted and relevant service provider, serving clients from the public and private sectors in the Asia Pacific region.

