Ensign InfoSecurity Named Cybersecurity Consultancy of the Year at Tech Fest Hong Kong Awards 2026

Recognition underscores Ensign's role as a trusted cybersecurity advisor to organisations navigating complex cyber risks, regulatory change and emerging threats

HONG KONG, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ensign InfoSecurity (Ensign) has been named Cybersecurity Consultancy of the Year at the Tech Fest Hong Kong Awards 2026. The award recognises cybersecurity consultancies that demonstrate strong expertise, measurable client impact, innovative solutions and meaningful contributions to the wider cybersecurity community.

As organisations in Hong Kong face rising cyber risks and prepare for emerging regulatory requirements, including the Protection of Critical Infrastructures (Computer Systems) Ordinance, Ensign has worked closely with boards, senior management and security teams to help them make better cybersecurity decisions grounded in business risk, operational reality and real-world threats. Its consulting work spans strategic cyber advisory, threat-informed resilience planning, executive tabletop exercises and practical regulatory readiness guidance, supporting organisations in identifying critical risks, strengthening response preparedness and aligning cybersecurity with board-level priorities.

As part of Asia Pacific's largest pure-play cybersecurity services provider, Ensign brings end-to-end capabilities across the cyber lifecycle, spanning advisory and assurance, threat intelligence, managed security operations and incident response. The consulting team in Hong Kong draws on this breadth, as well as insights from Ensign's global Security Operations Centre network and proprietary threat intelligence, to deliver recommendations that are current, actionable and grounded in how threats unfold in practice.

"Cybersecurity consultancy today is no longer just about identifying gaps but helping organisations understand what those gaps mean for the business, how they affect resilience, and what practical steps leaders need to take. Cyber resilience is ultimately a shared responsibility across leadership, technology and operations, and we remain committed to supporting organisations in Hong Kong as they strengthen their cyber maturity, prepare for regulatory change and build the confidence to operate securely in an increasingly digital economy. This recognition is a testament to the trust our clients place in us, and to the commitment of our teams in Hong Kong and across the region," said Nicky Au, General Manager, Greater Bay Area, Ensign InfoSecurity (East Asia) Limited.

Beyond client work, Ensign has contributed to broader cyber readiness through industry knowledge sharing, practitioner workshops and thought leadership, including practical guidance to help organisations navigate the city's evolving critical infrastructure protection requirements.

Ensign also continues to invest in innovation, developing advanced proprietary capabilities, including agentic Security Operations Centre solutions that enhance the speed, consistency and effectiveness of cyber defence for clients across the region.

About Ensign InfoSecurity

Ensign InfoSecurity is Asia Pacific's largest pure-play cybersecurity services provider and a trusted global partner, delivering end-to-end security solutions across the cyber lifecycle. Headquartered in Singapore, Ensign is recognised for deep capabilities spanning advisory and assurance, secure architecture and systems integration, threat intelligence, managed security operations, and incident response. Ensign also drives its own innovation through Ensign Labs, developing advanced proprietary solutions to address complex customer challenges. With over two decades of experience, Ensign provides resilient, intelligence-led security tailored to real business risks.

For more information, visit www.ensigninfosecurity.com

SOURCE Ensign InfoSecurity