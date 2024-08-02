Entrepreneurial contest seeks innovative student teams from across the globe

SUZHOU, China, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teams of aspiring student entrepreneurs from around the world can enter the third Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU) Global Entrepreneurial Dream Chasers Competition until 30 September 2024.

The competition, also known as the JITRI Cup, is a project-based learning opportunity where university students pitch innovative business ideas and develop entrepreneurial thinking skills. Besides cash prizes, winning teams can receive one-on-one technopreneur mentorship.

XJTLU, the National Innovation Center par Excellence (NICE), the Jiangsu Industrial Technology Research Institute (JITRI), and the National Innovation Institute of Excellent Engineers (Shanghai), all in China, are the competition organisers.

Prizes

Cash prizes that total 270,000 RMB will be awarded to 60 teams:

The three First Prize-winning teams will receive 20,000 RMB ;

; the nine Second Prize-winning teams will receive 10,000 RMB ;

; the 18 Third Prize-winning teams will receive 5,000 RMB ; and

; and the 30 Excellence Prize-winning teams 1,000 RMB .

All the 60 winning teams will have an opportunity to win other prizes, including a one-on-one technopreneur mentorship (which can be online and with an English-speaking mentor).

Basic Requirements

Students from around the world are eligible to participate in the competition, with the option to participate fully online;

each team should include 2-6 members;

each member can participate in only one team and each team can submit only one project; and

the pitched projects should relate to one of the three themes: 1) green and intelligent technology 2) healthy living and cultural technology 3) finance and business innovation.

For detailed requirements and how to participate, please visit the official webpage of the competition.

Key Dates

11 May–30 September: registration

1–31 October: first round

1–30 November: second round

1–15 December: final round

To ask a question, please email [email protected].

SOURCE Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University