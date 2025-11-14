Entrepreneurial Excellence: Zaihui Co-Founder Zhu Chenhao Makes Hurun China Under40s 2025 List

SHANGHAI, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zaihui (Shanghai) Network Technology Co., Ltd., ("Zaihui") a leading internet company specializing in integrated services for local merchants in the Chinese life services sector, proudly announces that its co-founder, Zhu Chenhao, has been named on the esteemed Hurun China Under40s 2025 list. This recognition highlights Zhu's consistent presence on the list, being recognized in both the U35 and U40 categories, showcasing his ongoing acknowledgment on this prestigious roster.

Zhu Chenhao Makes Hurun China Under40s 2025 List

Curated by the renowned Hurun Research Institute, the Hurun China Under40s list identifies and celebrates entrepreneurial trailblazers in China aged 40 and under. The U40 entrepreneurs featured on this year's list boast companies with an average valuation of up to 15 billion RMB, including 13 unicorn companies and 23 potential future unicorns. With a stringent entry threshold of USD 1 billion, this year's Hurun China Under 40s 2025 list features 195 exceptional young entrepreneurs and innovators, recognized for their outstanding achievements and influence across diverse industries.

Expressing his gratitude for this recognition, Zhu commented, "Being named a 'Hurun U40 China Entrepreneurial Pioneer' once again is a testament to the dedication of Zaihui and myself. Our mission is to simplify business operations for Chinese enterprises, enabling 2 million offline store owners in China to engage and manage online traffic seamlessly, thereby empowering local communities through digitization." He further emphasized Zaihui's commitment to advancing its technological capabilities and expanding its service offerings to support diverse businesses and contribute to societal progress.

A Stanford University Law Master's graduate, Zhu co-founded Zaihui in 2015, transforming it into the leading marketing technology company in China's local life industry. The company has secured significant investments, including nearly 300 million US dollars from notable funds such as SoftBank Vision Fund. Zhu has received multiple prestigious accolades, including being listed on the Forbes China's 30 Under 30 in 2018 and Forbes China Elite 100 in 2024, underscoring his exceptional leadership and industry influence.

Under Zhu's guidance, Zaihui has been instrumental in addressing operational challenges faced by mid-sized catering establishments, leveraging intelligent data analytics to enhance their business performance and drive digital transformation within the catering sector.

Zhu's continued recognition on the Hurun U40 list underscores his remarkable leadership and Zaihui's significant market impact in advancing digital solutions for local life services. Zaihui remains steadfast in its commitment to technological innovation, empowering local enterprises to achieve substantial growth in the digital era.

SOURCE Zaihui (Shanghai) Internet Technology Co., Ltd.