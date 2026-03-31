EnviroInvest Investment Fund Launches to Capture Australia's Environmental Investment Opportunity

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EnviroInvest has launched the EnviroInvest Investment Fund, providing investors with access to Australia's rapidly expanding environmental investment landscape, as global capital continues to shift toward energy transition and decarbonisation.

The launch follows record levels of investment into the sector, with global energy transition capital reaching approximately US$2.3 trillion in 2025, reflecting a structural reallocation of capital rather than a cyclical trend.

Founded by Chris Batchelor and Elio D'Amato, the Fund provides diversified exposure to assets supporting the transition to a lower carbon economy, including renewable energy infrastructure, energy storage, environmental markets and natural capital.

Co-founder Elio D'Amato said the opportunity is widely recognised, but often difficult for investors to access in a structured way.

"The environmental transition is no longer a thematic allocation. It is a structural shift in how capital is being deployed globally," Mr D'Amato said.

"Despite this, many investors remain underexposed, not due to lack of interest, but due to lack of access to diversified and investable opportunities. This Fund is designed to address that gap."

Co-founder Chris Batchelor said Australia is uniquely positioned to benefit from this shift.

"Australia combines world class renewable resources, strong institutional frameworks and proximity to key export markets in Asia," Mr Batchelor said.

"As ageing energy infrastructure is replaced and electrification accelerates, a sustained pipeline of investment opportunities is emerging across multiple sectors."

EnviroInvest's investment approach is informed by its research into the sector, including its report, Australia's Environmental Investment Outlook, which outlines the structural drivers underpinning long term growth across environmental assets.

EnviroInvest believes environmental assets will become an increasingly important component of long term portfolio construction, offering both return potential and risk diversification.

For investors, the shift represents a significant economic opportunity, one that the EnviroInvest Investment Fund is specifically structured to capture.

For more information, visit www.enviroinvest.com.au

Media Contact:

Elio D'Amato (Melbourne)

Co-Founder, EnviroInvest

[email protected]

0401032914

Chris Batchelor (Sydney)

Co-Founder, EnviroInvest

[email protected]

0414 730 888

Both founders are available for an interview.

About EnviroInvest

EnviroInvest is an Australian investment firm providing access to a diversified portfolio of environmentally aligned assets, focused on long term growth and risk managed exposure to the global environmental transition.

SOURCE EnviroInvest