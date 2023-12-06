Explore Green Building, Experience Professional Career

HONG KONG, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 6 December will be the deadline for the Joint University Programmes Admissions System (JUPAS) application for the 2023-2024 academic year. It is believed that many candidates, while diligently preparing for the Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education Examination (HKDSE) in 2024, are in full swing planning their university subject choices. To better prepare secondary school students to plan their career and make subject choices for their university and tertiary studies, the Professional Green Building Council organised the Environmental Career Student Guidance Programme in October and November. Themed "Explore Green Building, Experience Professional Career", the Program has arranged nearly 60 students from Form 4 to Form 6 to visit 11 green building companies, meet professionals and gain first-hand understanding of their work, thereby deepening their knowledge of environmental building, sustainable development, and related professions.

Formed by professional institutes and inaugurated in 2002, the Professional Green Building Council (PGBC) is a non-profit making research and education institute to promote a better sustainable built environment through professional involvement, as well as green building education and training.

This year, PGBC has once again partnered with leading green building companies to provide secondary school students with an interactive learning platform through the Environmental Career Student Guidance Programme 2023. The Program aims to support students in exploring their career interests, cultivate positive thinking and orienting themselves career-wise through direct interaction with the green building practitioners.

Participating students had opportunities to visit green companies from professional institutes including Hong Kong Institute of Architects (HKIA), Hong Kong Institution of Engineers (HKIE), Hong Kong Institute of Landscape Architects (HKILA), Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors (HKIS), Hong Kong Institute of Planners (HKIP), Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in Hong Kong (CILTHK), Hong Kong Institute of Architectural Conservationists (HKICON), Hong Kong Institute of Facility Management (HKIFM) and Hong Kong Institute of Urban Design (HKIUD).

During these visits, students had the valuable opportunity to meet professional representatives and take part in workshops, enabling them to better understand the related careers, as well as prospects and trends of the industry for preparing their tertiary education decision.

In addition to company visits, the Environmental Career Student Guidance Programme 2023 also has plans to organise online seminars in early 2024, specifically designed for secondary school students. These seminars aim to provide further insights into the expertise of PGBC members and collaboratively promote environmental awareness, emphasising the importance of sustainable practices for achieving a zero-carbon future.

Ir Prof P.L. YUEN, Chairman of the Organising Committee for Environmental Career Student Guidance Programme 2023 and Vice-chairman of PGBC, said, "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the schools, students, and various green building companies for their unwavering support throughout this program. PGBC has always been committed to nurturing young people to become future leaders in promoting green building. The Environmental Career Student Guidance Programme not only inspires and increases students' interest in green building but also helps them develop careers in green building-related fields. We hope that these ambitious students can apply what they have learned and experienced to their future academic and career development, thereby becoming a powerful driving force in advancing green building principles and sustainable development."

For more information, please visit PGBC's website (https://www.hkpgbc.org) or refer to the promotional flyer of the Environmental Career Student Guidance Programme 2023 (https://form.redasia.com.hk/pgbc/flyer.pdf).

Photos of student visits to green companies:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/dr0dltn3vicl41o7ebb6y/h?rlkey=buudq4s7rqbfezadfvb725rpl&dl=0

The companies that participated in company visits for the Environmental Career Student Guidance Programme 2023:

1. C Arch Design Consultant Limited 2. Cushman & Wakefield (HK) Ltd 3. Earthasia Design Group (EADG) 4. KC Surveyors Limited 5. LWK & Partners (HK) Limited 6. One Bite Design Studio Limited 7. P&T Architects and Engineers Limited 8. Tony Ip Green Architects Limited 9. Urbis Limited 10. Veolia Hong Kong Holding Limited 11. WSP (Asia) Ltd

* Listed alphabetically by company name

The Organising Committee of the Environmental Career Student Guidance Programme 2023:

Institute Representatives Hong Kong Institution of Engineers Ir Prof P L YUEN (Chairman) Hong Kong Institute of Architects Ar Tony IP Ar Joel CHAN Hong Kong Institution of Engineers Ir Sally S Y LEUNG, Mr Anthony H K WONG, Ir Norman C P CHENG Hong Kong Institute of Landscape Architects Mr Keith HUANG Hong Kong Institute of Planners Mr CHAN Kim On, Ms Kathy LO Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Sr Junior HO, Sr Sunny WONG, Sr Kenneth YUN Hong Kong Institute of Facility Management Mr Teddy CHEUNG Hong Kong Institute of Urban Design Mr Dennis HO

