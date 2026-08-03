Envision Energy Secures Its Largest 200 MW Nearshore Wind Project in Vietnam with REE Energy, Strengthening Future Energy System Across Southeast Asia

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, has secured its largest wind project in Vietnam with REE Energy, Vietnam's leading Renewable Energy Investment business. With a total capacity of 200 MW, the project is also Envision's largest overseas nearshore wind project to date, marking a major breakthrough in the deployment of its Future Energy System across Vietnam and Southeast Asia.

The Phu Cuong 1A and 1B project will deploy 25 Envision EN-226/8.X YE wind turbines, with batch deliveries scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2027 and grid connection targeted for October 2027. Highly suited to the low- to medium-wind conditions of nearshore waters in Vietnam and across Southeast Asia, the turbines combine proven technology, strong site adaptability and reliable lifecycle performance to maximize energy production and deliver long-term project value. The project is expected to provide a replicable model for turbine selection, engineering execution, project delivery, and long-term operations and maintenance, helping reshape industry benchmarks, advance quality-led wind development and accelerate the clean energy transition across ASEAN.

Phu Cuong 1A and 1B marks Envision Energy's second landmark collaboration with REE Group, building on the strong progress of the 128 MW Vinh Long wind projects. The first batch of turbines for Vinh Long rolled off the production line at the end of April 2026, and all wind turbine units are being shipped to the project site in batches as scheduled. Envision's efficient execution and reliable delivery have laid a strong foundation for the two companies to deepen their collaboration through the Phu Cuong Project, further strengthening wind energy infrastructure and Envision's Future Energy System across Vietnam.

Edward Hou, Senior Vice President & President of Asia-Pacific Region at Envision Energy, said: "The next phase of wind development will be defined not only by scale, but by how effectively technology can be matched to local resources and long-term system needs. Through the Phu Cuong Project, Envision aims to show how locally adapted technology, reliable execution and lifecycle services can deliver enduring value. It marks an important step of Envision's Future Energy System across Southeast Asia, integrating intelligent renewable generation, energy storage, AI-powered energy management and digital capabilities to build more reliable and more resilient clean-energy infrastructure. We look forward to advancing a scalable model for nearshore wind development and supporting the energy transition in Vietnam and across the region."

"The development of nearshore wind in Vietnam calls for long-term partnerships built on suitable technology, reliable delivery and sustained asset performance," said Mr. Nguyen Quang Quyen, Managing Director of REE Energy, "The progress achieved together on the Vinh Long project has deepened our confidence in Envision as a trusted partner. The Phu Cuong Project represents the next step in our collaboration and an opportunity to apply these capabilities at greater scale. Together, we aim to deliver a high-quality project that supports the reliable development of nearshore wind and contributes to Vietnam's long-term energy transition."

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SOURCE Envision Energy