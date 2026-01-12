EONEOMS Sets a New Standard for Smart Spaces, Wins CES 2026 Innovation Award

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EONEOMS Ltd., a company specializing in smart mirrors and digital display solutions, is strengthening its presence in both domestic and international markets with next-generation solutions that seamlessly integrate space and technology.

Over the past decade, EONEOMS has developed both hardware and software in-house across areas including smart mirrors, digital information displays (DID), multi-vision, and multi-touch technologies. By converging sensor and IoT technologies, the company has deployed its solutions across a wide range of environments from public institutions and commercial spaces to residential settings. Leveraging extensive B2B experience with construction firms, furniture manufacturers, and interior design companies, EONEOMS delivers customized, space-optimized solutions tailored to diverse use cases.

In residential spaces, EONEOMS enhances space efficiency and everyday convenience through smart mirrors designed for use in bathrooms, entryways, and dressing rooms. By combining traditional mirror functionality with digital displays, these smart mirrors deliver essential daily information such as time, weather, and schedules, while also integrating with home IoT systems to intuitively control lighting, home appliances, and smart door locks, playing a central role in building a seamless smart home environment.

In commercial spaces, smart mirrors and DID solutions are utilized as digital signage to simultaneously strengthen brand messaging and customer engagement. With capabilities ranging from in-store guidance and promotions to dynamic content display, these solutions serve as differentiated marketing tools across retail stores, showrooms, and beauty shops, while also contributing to a more premium spatial experience.

For public and specialized environments, where accuracy and operational stability are critical, EONEOMS Ltd. provides digital display solutions engineered for durability and reliability. The company has built systems suitable for public institutions, exhibition venues, and multi-use facilities, accumulating extensive on-site implementation experience across diverse environments.

EONEOMS' competitive edge includes its end-to-end in-house development capabilities, spanning hardware design, UI/UX, IoT integration, and sensor-based technologies. This comprehensive expertise enables the company to deliver highly customized products tailored to the unique characteristics and purposes of each space, offering solutions that seamlessly balance advanced technology with refined design.

Backed by this technological strength and market competitiveness, EONEOMS Ltd. was honored with the CES Innovation Award at CES 2026, the world's largest IT and consumer electronics exhibition held in Las Vegas. The award recognizes the company's space-integrated technologies centered on smart mirrors, underscoring their global market relevance and further fueling expectations for expanded international growth.

SOURCE EONEOMS Ltd.