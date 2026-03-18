EPOCH Credit Partners with Synthesys and Chainlink to launch TPLUS Across 6 Global Financial Markets

TPLUS is a digitally native tokenized private credit fund built for on-chain distribution

SINGAPORE and HONG KONG and NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EPOCH Digital Credit, a leading institutional private credit manager, in partnership with Synthesys and Chainlink, today announced the launch of TreasuryPlus (TPLUS), the first digitally native, institutionally managed tokenized private credit fund with traditional fund administration, across 22 distribution channels from day one, across six global financial markets.

Planned distribution partners include Pinetree Securities, Tokinvest, EX.IO, Assetera, among others, connected through Synthesys Network, which provides the distribution rails, compliance infrastructure, and API connectivity spanning marketplaces and broker-dealers across Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the UAE.



Powered by Chainlink's data and interoperability standards, TPLUS is a digitally native tokenized private credit fund built to generate consistently higher yield than money market instruments while maintaining the potential for 24/7 liquidity onchain through stablecoin subscriptions and redemptions.

"TPLUS is the clearest demonstration yet of what Synthesys was built to do: bring a fund with a strong institutional track record and make it globally accessible onchain from day 1. For the first time, a digitally native fund is delivering exactly what tokenization has been promising: globally accessible, highly liquid, lower fees and democratized access to high-quality credit." — Darien Poh, CEO, Synthesys

Eroding Traditional Barriers

TPLUS is the first digitally native fund that will be managed by a traditional fund administrator, Ascent Fund Services, made possible by Synthesys Mint, which is built alongside Chainlink SmartData for highly secure and verifiable onchain NAV reporting.



Most tokenized fund structures to date have been characterized by the same fundamental constraints:

Distributed across fragmented and siloed marketplaces, leading to limited distribution access

Originated through digital twins (introducing multiple layers of additional fees)

Unable to integrate with traditional fund administration infrastructure, requiring bespoke web3-native transfer agents and limiting compatibility with institutional operational standards.

TPLUS is designed to resolve each of these constraints directly, powered by Chainlink Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) and Digital Transfer Agent (DTA) technical standard —establishing a unified technical framework for compliant lifecycle management across multiple blockchains. TPLUS integrates:

Institutional-grade fund administration via Ascent Fund Services

Multi-platform global distribution from launch

Dual subscription and redemption rails (supporting fiat and stablecoins)

Cross-chain interoperability

Real-time digital transfer agent functionality

This architecture allows TPLUS to operate seamlessly across traditional and blockchain capital markets without duplicative structures or additional intermediary layers, with Synthesys Network acting as the connective infrastructure layer enabling regulated distribution, administrative integration, and cross-chain interoperability within a single coordinated framework.

"I'm very excited that EPOCH and Synthesys have chosen to partner with Chainlink to launch TreasuryPlus across six global financial markets. When you put institutional-grade fund administration with Chainlink's data and interoperability standards operating together, you get a tokenized fund that can reach investors reliably across jurisdictions and chains." — Niki Ariyasinghe, Vice President of APAC and ME, Chainlink Labs

Market Cycle Tested Credit Expertise

TPLUS is powered by EPOCH's senior investment team: Ken Steven and Bjoern Schwarz, each bringing over two decades of experience in structured credit, receivables finance and institutional asset management.

Across multiple credit cycles, the team has executed nearly $9 billion in receivables transactions without a single credit default, reflecting disciplined underwriting, structural protection and short-duration risk management.

TPLUS extends this institutional track record into digital markets as the first institutional-grade RWA private credit fund purpose-built for Web3 investors.

"We specifically engineered TPLUS to deliver secured, short-duration private credit to onchain investors — real-world, risk-isolated yield generated from asset-backed exposures, not crypto-native yield or token incentives. It is a conservatively managed treasury base layer for digital capital while also supporting prudent, over-collateralised leverage strategies. This is institutional credit infrastructure purpose-built for Web3." — Ken Steven, CEO, EPOCH Digital Credit

TPLUS combines EPOCH's decades-long expertise in credit and liquidity management with Synthesys and Chainlink's deep capabilities in connecting traditional fund management infrastructure with blockchain capabilities to represent a new option for eligible investors seeking a liquid, predictable secured income solution.

The Next Evolution Up the Yield Curve

Credit funds have historically played an important role in institutional portfolios — delivering yield with structural protection that equity cannot offer. Tokenization now adds what was previously missing: liquidity. The launch of TPLUS reflects the industry's growing shift up the yield curve, enabling capital preservation pools to be deployed into highly liquid, stable income strategies without sacrificing the governance and oversight standards institutional investors require. TPLUS represents the next evolution, from tokenized treasuries to tokenized private credit, without giving up liquidity provision.

TPLUS is launching natively across multiple blockchains including Ethereum, Stellar and Solana in early 2026, further integrations are planned across Avalanche, Canton and more, with Synthesys and Chainlink enabling cross-chain interoperability throughout.

The fund will be available to Qualified Purchasers meeting applicable eligibility criteria, minimum investment thresholds and subject to the investment documentation.

About EPOCH Digital Credit

EPOCH Digital Credit is an institutional private credit platform building the infrastructure required for private credit to be originated, governed, and deployed under consistent standards across fragmented global markets.

Operating through regulated, interest-aligned partnerships, EPOCH establishes common frameworks for governance, underwriting discipline, oversight, and transparency throughout the private credit lifecycle. This enables scalable participation across jurisdictions without centralising control or relying on bespoke, deal-by-deal structuring.

With nearly $9 billion in executed receivables transactions and a long-standing institutional credit track record, EPOCH combines disciplined risk management with digitally native infrastructure to deliver repeatable, capital-preserving credit allocation at scale. Learn more at EPOCH.Credit

About Synthesys

Synthesys provides modular infrastructure that connects traditional financial institutions to the tokenized capital market. Its flagship product, Synthesys Network, enables cross-jurisdictional compliance and operational interoperability, bridging siloed legacy systems to the tokenized capital market through a unified API. This enables banks, fintechs, traditional brokers, and digital marketplaces to access tokenized funds issued by global asset managers and develop new use cases for the tokenized capital market. Learn more at synthesys.co.

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the industry-standard oracle platform bringing the capital markets onchain and the market leader powering the majority of decentralized finance (DeFi). The Chainlink stack provides the essential data, interoperability, compliance, and privacy standards needed to power advanced blockchain use cases for institutional tokenized assets, lending, payments, stablecoins, and more. Since inventing decentralized oracle networks, Chainlink has enabled tens of trillions in transaction value and now secures the vast majority of DeFi.

Many of the world's largest financial services institutions have also adopted Chainlink's standards and infrastructure, including Swift, Euroclear, Mastercard, Fidelity International, UBS, S&P Dow Jones Indices, FTSE Russell, WisdomTree, ANZ, and top protocols such as Aave, Lido, GMX, and many others. Chainlink leverages a novel fee model where offchain and onchain revenue from enterprise adoption is converted to LINK tokens and stored in a strategic Chainlink Reserve. Learn more at chain.link.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE EPOCH Digital Credit; Synthesys; Chainlink