EPS Corporation Selects ArisGlobal's LifeSphere® MultiVigilance

Prominent Japan CRO adopts new safety case processing system to further enhance compliance, automation, and efficiency

BOSTON, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal, an AI-first technology company at the forefront of life sciences and creator of LifeSphere®, today announced that EPS Corporation, a leading Japan-based contract research organization (CRO), has selected LifeSphere® MultiVigilance to modernize how it manages pharmacovigilance case processing on behalf of its sponsor partners.

By implementing LifeSphere MultiVigilance, EPS will modernize its case processing infrastructure to improve operational consistency, support alignment with PMDA and global requirements, and prepare for future advances in automation and AI. With a multilingual sponsor base and growing case volumes, MultiVigilance offers EPS the scalability and performance needed to deliver faster, higher-quality services. We believe that investing in modern safety technology is essential to delivering what matters most to sponsor partners of EPS Corporation: accuracy, speed, and compliance. With LifeSphere MultiVigilance, we are strengthening their operating model, enhancing data quality, and establishing a foundation for deeper automation and more seamless collaboration.

EPS's move reflects a broader shift among CROs in Japan and globally toward modern, automation-ready pharmacovigilance systems. Centralizing case processing on LifeSphere MultiVigilance will help EPS reduce manual workloads, improve global reporting consistency, and deliver greater value to sponsors navigating increasingly complex safety requirements.

"EPS is demonstrating how CROs can scale effectively by modernizing core safety operations," said Zhiyi Chen, Senior Vice President, APAC, ArisGlobal. "We're proud to support their transformation and look forward to driving continued innovation together."

This partnership underscores both organizations' commitment to delivering high-quality, compliant pharmacovigilance services and advancing next-generation safety infrastructure.

About EPS Corporation

EPS Corporation is Japan's largest contract research organization (CRO), supporting pharmaceutical and biotech companies both domestically and internationally with a comprehensive portfolio of services spanning clinical development, post-marketing, and regulatory operations. The company is committed to advancing healthcare innovation through excellence, efficiency, and partnership.

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal, an AI-first technology company and creator of LifeSphere®, is transforming the way today's most successful life sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan, and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn. www.arisglobal.com.

