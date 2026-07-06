EQT to acquire Orikan, a leading provider of integrated parking, enforcement, and compliance technology solutions

EQT has agreed to acquire Orikan, a leader in end-to-end parking technology solutions across Australia, New Zealand and North America

EQT will partner with Orikan's management team to support the Company's next phase of growth through continued investment in product innovation, AI & data capabilities, service delivery, customer experience, and international expansion

The investment continues the build-out of EQT's Asia mid-market strategy, which complements the firm's flagship large-cap strategy by building on EQT's prior sector experience to identify adjacent opportunities where the firm can deploy its expertise and help companies accelerate growth

SYDNEY, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT today announced that BPEA EQT Mid-Market Growth Partnership (the "MMG Fund" or "EQT"), has agreed to acquire Orikan (the "Company"), a leading provider of integrated parking, enforcement, and compliance technology solutions.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Orikan provides integrated parking operations and enforcement and infringement management services, supported by software, hardware, payments and data capabilities designed and operated by the Company. With nearly 400 employees, the Company serves hundreds of government and private sector customers – including universities, airports, hospitals and stadiums – across Australia, New Zealand, and North America.

Orikan helps customers manage complex parking operations more effectively across the full parking lifecycle, as cities become more connected and demand for smarter infrastructure and outsourced operational support grows. EQT will partner with Orikan's management team to support the next phase of growth through continued investment in service delivery, product development, customer operations, and data and AI capabilities. Drawing on its global platform experience and sector expertise in technology-enabled services, EQT will support Orikan as it identifies opportunities to expand into adjacent customer segments and international markets.

Nicholas Macksey, Co-Head of EQT Private Capital Asia and Head of the Mid-Market Growth strategy, said: "Orikan is a business we have followed closely and one that fits well with EQT's Asia mid-market strategy, with a clear opportunity for EQT to support its next stage of growth. We see significant potential to help the Company continue investing in innovation, strengthen its customer offering and expand into adjacent markets. Importantly, we can bring the full resources of EQT's regional footprint, sector expertise and industrial advisor network to support the management team as Orikan pursues selected international growth opportunities."

Jacob Van der Wiel, Managing Director in the EQT Private Capital Asia Team, said: "We have been impressed by the quality of Orikan's technology, the strength of its management team and the trusted relationships it has built with customers across Australia, New Zealand, and North America. Orikan's unique combination of best-in-class proprietary technology and comprehensive operational support services is highly differentiated and has generated a loyal following among Orikan's customer base. We look forward to working closely with the team to continue to accelerate Orikan's growth and help the Company reach its full potential as a global leader in parking and mobility solutions."

Peter Neale, Chief Executive Officer of Orikan, said: "We are thrilled to partner with EQT as we enter the next stage of Orikan's growth. EQT shares our long-term vision and brings deep experience in scaling high-growth, technology-enabled businesses. Together, we will continue investing in our people, platform and service capabilities, while continuing to provide the high level of service our customers rely on every day. It is an exciting day for our people and our customers"

This investment continues the build-out of EQT Private Capital Asia's mid-market strategy, which complements the firm's flagship large-cap strategy by investing in high-quality businesses across Asia Pacific. EQT's first dedicated Asia mid-market fund, the MMG Fund, closed in May 2024 with USD 1.6 billion in total fund commitments, above its original USD 750 million target. The strategy has since deployed capital across a diversified portfolio of quality, high-growth businesses, reflecting the depth of opportunity across Asia and EQT's long-term commitment to supporting companies at different stages of development. Recent investments include PropertyMe in Australia and MAMEZO in Japan.

The transaction is subject to customary conditions and approvals.

Contact:

EQT Press Office, [email protected]

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https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-to-acquire-orikan--a-leading-provider-of-integrated-parking--enforcement--and-compliance-technol,c4371225

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4371225/4181683.pdf 260706 [Press Release] EQT to acquire Orikan https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/melbourne-orikan,c3551236 Melbourne Orikan

SOURCE EQT