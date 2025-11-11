Ergotron Launches LX Pro Monitor Arm in Japan

TOKYO, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ergotron, a global leader in workspace ergonomics, today announced the LX Pro Monitor Arm is now available in Japan. This latest generation is specially designed for evolving workspace technologies and hybrid environments. It offers flexible configurations for customized ergonomics, streamlined installation, and extensive longevity, making it the ideal solution for optimizing both wellbeing and productivity as Japan embraces flexible work arrangements. Following its earlier US debut, LX Pro has already been recognized as Best Monitor Arm by PC World.

For unrivaled versatility and customization, LX Pro is adjustable to a wide variety of monitor sizes and display configurations, along with offering multiple mounting options.

Empowering Japan's shift towards flexible work

According to Nikkei Asia, 61% of Japanese workers now describe their work environment as hybrid — the second-highest in Asia. As Japan continues to lead the shift to hybrid work and free-address office models, companies and workers require flexible tools that optimize wellbeing and productivity. To deliver this, LX Pro empowers companies and home users to create ergonomic, personalized setups that adapt seamlessly to different workflows and work styles.

Mr. Masashi Yamashita, Japan Country Manager, Ergotron, commented: "Japan is at the forefront of redefining global norms around how and where work happens. To facilitate this transformation, LX Pro gives Japanese workers and managers the ability to customize workspaces — whether in free-address offices or at home — to achieve optimal comfort and productivity. We are pleased to bring this level of ergonomic innovation to Japan at a time when it is more important than ever."

Industry-leading longevity, versatility, and ergonomics

Backed by more than 20 years of ergonomic expertise and a ten-year warranty, Ergotron's LX Pro is a modular, upgradeable platform that is the perfect future-proof solution for modern workspaces. Its sleek, timeless design, with Matte Black and White color options, blends seamlessly with various environments, and it offers the unrivaled versatility to pair with multiple monitor sizes and configurations. It also delivers:

Easy setup

Quick three-step assembly with detachable head

Integrated cable management covers

NEW tension indicator for faster setup and office-wide deployment

NEW rotation stop prevents contact with walls or partitions

Enhanced ergonomics

Industry-leading tilt range from 70° to -15° for customizable positioning to optimize posture

Constant Force™ technology ensures smooth, long-lasting adjustability

Learn more below:

LX Pro official product page

Press Kit

Purchase directly at:

Amazon

Rakuten

Yahoo

About Ergotron

Ergotron's mission is to empower movement and drive productivity, health, and well-being in workspaces across various sectors. We're dedicated to advancing innovative, ergonomic solutions that meet evolving needs, from healthcare and education to manufacturing and office environments. By delivering adaptable, high-quality products, we aim to make workspaces more comfortable, sustainable, and responsive to the needs of today's workforce.

Ergotron is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, with a presence in North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.ergotron.com/ja-jp.

