Ericsson enters into strategic partnership with LotusFlare to accelerate adoption of network APIs

The partnership complements Ericsson's broad offering of solutions for Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to expose and monetize advanced capabilities via network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs)

Ericsson and LotusFlare will provide common solution blueprints that describe typical integration scenarios for the Network API Exposure Layer, including API access and consent management and bring them to market to accelerate CSPs' journey toward Network API monetization

In conjunction with this partnership, Ericsson has acquired a minority stake in LotusFlare

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) today announces a strategic partnership with LotusFlare, a software development company that serves the telecommunications industry and enterprises. LotusFlare, headquartered in Santa Clara, California, was founded in 2014 and has 500 employees globally. In conjunction with this partnership, Ericsson has acquired a minority stake in LotusFlare.

LotusFlare's DNO Cloud platform provides the consent management and digital commerce solutions that enable a Network API Exposure Layer for the exposure and monetization of advanced network capabilities via network APIs. These solutions strengthen and complement Ericsson's industry leadership in networks and comprehensive portfolio of solutions for CSPs to expose and monetize advanced network capabilities through APIs. Ericsson and LotusFlare will provide common solution blueprints to describe typical integration scenarios for the Network API Exposure Layer, including API access and consent management and bring them to market to accelerate CSPs journey toward Network API monetization.

Niklas Heuveldop, Senior Vice President, Head of Business Area Global Communications Platform and CEO of Vonage, says: "We are delighted to establish this strategic partnership with LotusFlare. The combination of Ericsson's high-performance, programmable networks with LotusFlare's Network Abstraction capabilities, Aduna's global network API aggregation capabilities, and Vonage's network powered enterprise solutions will accelerate CSPs' ability to unlock new network capabilities and take advantage of one of the most important value creation opportunities for the industry. By further strengthening the industry ecosystem, Ericsson is accelerating the potential for CSPs, enterprises, and developers to collaborate and innovate at hyperscale, leveraging the full potential of 5G and AI."

Sam Gadodia, CEO and Co-Founder of LotusFlare, says: "We are delighted to welcome Ericsson as an investor in LotusFlare. Since our founding, our mission has been to simplify technology and customer experience. We have made significant progress towards this goal through both our DNO Cloud and Nomad eSIM businesses. Ericsson's investment represents a powerful validation of our product innovation and market impact. We are confident this partnership will unlock new market opportunities and accelerate the development of critical network asset monetization capabilities for CSPs globally."

Vonage, a part of Ericsson, will leverage this accelerated supply of APIs to boost the consumption of new network capabilities by enabling developers and enterprises to build network powered solutions that turn advanced connectivity into competitive advantage.

The parties have agreed not to disclose financial details of the transaction.

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases

Subscribe to Ericsson blog posts

https://x.com/ericsson

https://www.facebook.com/ericsson

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom

[email protected] (+46 10 719 69 92)

[email protected] (+46 10 719 00 00)

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson's high-performing networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For nearly 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com

ABOUT LOTUSFLARE:

LotusFlare's mission is to design, build, and continuously advance a cloud-native commerce and monetization platform, DNO Cloud, that simplifies technology and customer experience to deliver valuable outcomes to enterprises. LotusFlare owns and operates Nomad eSIM, which is transforming global connectivity by providing travelers with convenient, reliable, and affordable data plans in over 200 destinations. https://lotusflare.com/

LOTUSFLARE CONTACT:

Eric Morhenn, Chief Commercial Officer

[email protected]

MORE INFORMATION AT:

LotusFlare news

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lotusflare

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/ericsson-enters-into-strategic-partnership-with-lotusflare-to-accelerate-adoption-of-network-apis,c4275496

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/4275496/3818291.pdf Ericsson enters into strategic partnership with LotusFlare to accelerate adoption of network APIs

SOURCE Ericsson