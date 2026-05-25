Ericsson to relocate Stockholm operations to Hagastaden

Additional leases for properties in the area have been signed in addition to the one previously communicated

Process of moving Stockholm operations estimated to start 2028 and last several years

STOCKHOLM, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) today announces the decision to relocate its Stockholm operations, including its headquarters, from Kista to Hagastaden on the northern city boundary. The move will create modern and attractive office space designed to encourage collaboration and to compete for future talent.

The process of moving Ericsson's employees in Kista is estimated to begin in early 2028 and take several years. Ericsson's Kista operations include R&D, business areas, group functions and the Imagine Studio – Ericsson's tech showcase, meeting and collaboration space for customers, partners, VIPs, the industry ecosystem and events.

Börje Ekholm, President and CEO of Ericsson, says: "We have carefully evaluated what type of premises and location which will best meet the future needs of the company's Stockholm operations and people. With a vibrant location in the heart of the city's technology collaboration and innovation community - including easy access to our changing business ecosystem, partners and decision makers - Hagastaden is clearly best-placed to address our future operations. A thriving city campus will also strengthen our attraction for the top talent of the future."

Ericsson today also announces that it has signed leases with Atrium Ljungberg and Castellum for properties in Hagastaden. The newly signed leases comprise of five properties in Hagastaden and collectively add up to approximately 71,000 Sq m.

Three buildings – Wave (22,000 Sq m); Corner of Ekeblad (23,000 Sq m), and Trinity (13,000 Sq m) – will be leased from Atrium Ljungberg. Emerald House (9,500 Sq m) and Jubileumshuset (3,500 Sq m) will be leased from Castellum.

Ericsson has previously signed a lease with Castellum for the 24,000 Sq m Infinity property in Hagastaden. The property is currently under construction and is expected to be ready by late 2027. It comprises two connected buildings.

While Ericsson has signed leases in Hagastaden, the company has yet to finalize its definitive future presence in the area to complete the new campus.

Börje Ekholm says: "The new Ericsson City Campus in Hagastaden will be a great workplace, while also designed to encourage more collaboration and innovation. It will also be a showcase for our global customers with Ericsson as part of the energetic fabric of the city of Stockholm.

Ericsson will make the move to Hagastaden in phases across several years with estimated start in 2028. Ericsson will continuously update employees as the process of relocating to Hagastaden continues.

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Ericsson's high-performing, programmable networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com

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SOURCE Ericsson