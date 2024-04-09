ERS electronic Announces Agreement with Geringer Halbleitertechnik GmbH & Co. KG to Strengthen R&D and Production Capabilities

MUNICH, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ERS electronic, the industry leader of thermal management solutions for semiconductor manufacturing has finalized an agreement with Geringer Halbleitertechnik GmbH & Co. KG, a move poised to bolster its research and development (R&D) and production capabilities.

ERS’s new site in Barbing will be a dedicated hub and competency center for its Advanced Packaging Equipment Solutions (APEqS) Business Unit

Geringer was founded in 1991 and has established itself as a reputable developer and manufacturer of tailor-made manufacturing machines for the semiconductor industry. ERS has integrated Geringer's entire experienced team and facilities in Barbing, close to Regensburg. The modern and well-equipped production areas will function as a dedicated hub and competency center for ERS's Advanced Packaging Equipment Solutions (APEqS) Business Unit under the name of ERS Barbing. The team's experience and mechanical engineering know-how will support ERS in the development of its industry-renowned Advanced Packaging equipment, including the newly announced Wave3000 and Luminex product line.

This strategic deal builds upon the strong foundation of a previous successful collaboration between the two companies.

Debbie-Claire Sanchez, VP and Head of APEqS Business Unit at ERS electronic says, "Our previous project with Geringer demonstrated a strong alignment in our values and dedication to delivering high-quality, innovative solutions. The team's expertise, coupled with the new competency center in Barbing, will undoubtedly fuel our innovation roadmap and production efforts, enabling us to stay at the forefront of technological advancements in the industry."

"We are thrilled to welcome the team from Geringer to ERS and expand our APEqS Business Unit," says Laurent Giai-Miniet, CEO of ERS electronic. "This move allows us to further strengthen our position in the market and significantly accelerate our response to customer needs."

The CEO and founder of Geringer, Michael Geringer adds, "I am proud to have been part of this journey with Geringer, and I am confident that ERS will continue to uphold the values and standards that have defined our company. As I transition into retirement, I wish ERS all the best and am excited to see the great things they will accomplish."

About ERS:

ERS electronic GmbH, based in the Munich suburb of Germering, has been providing innovative thermal management solutions to the semiconductor industry for more than 50 years. The company has gained an outstanding reputation, notably with its fast and accurate air cooling-based thermal chuck systems for wafer probing. In 2008, ERS extended its expertise to the Advanced Packaging market. Today, their fully automatic and manual debonding and warpage adjust systems can be found on the production floors of most semiconductor manufacturers and OSATs worldwide.

SOURCE ERS electronic GmbH