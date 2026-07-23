eSign.AI Showcases AI-Native Electronic Signature Platform & VeriAgent.AI at WAIC 2026

SHANGHAI, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From July 17 to 20, 2026, the World Artificial Intelligence Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance (WAIC 2026) was held across three venues in Shanghai — Expo, Zhangjiang, and West Bund. Under the theme "Intelligent Partners, Co-creating the Future," the conference featured an exhibition area exceeding 100,000 square meters for the first time, drawing over 1,100 exhibiting enterprises, 3,000+ technology products on display, and 300+ global AI product debuts. Over 140 forum sessions brought together more than 1,400 Chinese and international guests to discuss the frontier of AI technology, industrial deployment, and global governance.

eSign.AI showcased its dual-engine lineup at WAIC 2026: the AI-native electronic signature and contract intelligence platform, alongside VeriAgent.AI, a trusted digital agent infrastructure — presenting the latest practices in digital trust for the AI era. The demonstrations spanned end-to-end AI-driven contract workflows (drafting, review, signing, and compliance auditing) and trusted identity and behavior governance for AI Agents. eSign.AI Founder and CEO Jin Hongzhou was also invited to speak at the "Enterprise AI Agent: Evolution and Commercial Deployment" forum on July 20, joining industry leaders to explore pathways for commercializing AI Agents in vertical industries.

Live Demo: Natural-Language Signing and AI Contract Review at WAIC

At the WAIC "Enterprise AI Agent: Evolution and Commercial Deployment" forum, Jin Hongzhou unveiled the underlying technical architecture of the eSign.AI electronic signature platform for the first time: a hybrid deployment model combining six vertical small models with one general-purpose large model.

"Take contract information extraction as an example. We trained a specialized model for this specific scenario rather than relying on a large model — driven by both cost considerations and demands for precision and domain expertise."

The architecture has been validated at production scale: intelligent contract review achieves 98% accuracy, outperforming general-purpose large models by approximately 10 percentage points, with daily AI calls exceeding 10 million. eSign.AI's AI-related revenue surpassed RMB 100 million in 2025.

At the eSign.AI exhibition booth, the team demonstrated the full contract workflow driven by natural-language commands: a single voice or text instruction triggered contract drafting, AI-powered risk clause flagging, bilingual (Chinese-English) summary generation, and multi-party visualized signing — without any manual clicks. Additionally, VeriAgent.AI's Agent identity registration and dynamic permission granting were demonstrated live, showing the complete closed loop of an AI Agent obtaining a JIT (just-in-time) short-term identity credential, executing signing operations, and automatically generating tamper-proof audit logs.

From eSignGlobal to eSign.AI: Contract Automation Powered by Natural Language

eSign.AI's brand evolution traces back to April 2026, when its predecessor eSignGlobal officially rebranded to eSign.AI in Hong Kong. According to the company's rebranding announcement, this was "not a cosmetic change" — the electronic signature platform has evolved into an AI-native contract automation platform covering the entire workflow: drafting, routing, signing, compliance tracking, and post-execution management.

A key differentiator is AI Agent Integration (eSign Automation): enterprises can complete online contract signing through natural language interactions, with no manual steps required. Whether for single-party signing, multi-party sequential signing, or large-scale parallel execution, an AI Agent can orchestrate the entire workflow in a single API call, with all signing initiations and status queries returning structured JSON output. This capability is now integrated into the OpenClaw ecosystem and supports platforms including Claude MCP and ChatGPT.

VeriAgent.AI: Trusted Identity Infrastructure for AI Agents

At WAIC 2026, eSign.AI unveiled VeriAgent.AI, positioned as a trusted execution infrastructure for enterprise Agents and digital employees, offering six core capabilities: digital agent identity management, dynamic authorization engine (JIT short-term credentials), full-chain behavior auditing, prompt injection security guardrails, skill safety certification, and allowlist management.

During the conference, Jin Hongzhou forecast that the number of AI Agents could be 100 to 1,000 times that of humans, with To Agent (ToA) transactions potentially accounting for over 80% of total transaction volume. Agent trust infrastructure is rapidly moving from concept to an industry imperative. VeriAgent.AI has released its CLI tool through the open-source community, with support for mainstream AI platforms including Claude MCP and ChatGPT.

100+ Countries Covered, Local Teams Across Three Cities

The eSign.AI electronic signature platform serves over 100 countries and regions, with 1,500+ scenario applications and 3,000+ ecosystem partners. The company is headquartered in Hong Kong SAR as its international business hub, with permanent offices and local teams in Singapore and Malaysia, delivering localized service and technical support to enterprises across the Asia-Pacific region.

Five independent data centers are deployed globally, with three key nodes — Hong Kong, Singapore, and Frankfurt — supporting international operations and meeting data sovereignty requirements across jurisdictions, with full-stack HTTPS and AES-256 encryption.

In Southeast Asia, eSign.AI has completed integrations with multiple local Trust Service Providers (TSPs) and identity authentication platforms: integration with Indonesian TSP Vinotek is complete; iAM Smart identity verification is integrated in Hong Kong; and Singpass digital identity is integrated in Singapore, enabling locally compliant signing.

As an electronic signature platform, eSign.AI supports all three signing levels — SES (Standard Electronic Signature), AES (Advanced Electronic Signature), and QES (Qualified Electronic Signature) — with partnerships spanning 50+ global Trust Service Providers (TSPs), covering major regulatory frameworks including the U.S. ESIGN Act/UETA, EU eIDAS, HIPAA, GDPR, and FDA 21 CFR Part 11. Signing notifications are available in 16 languages.

eSign.AI holds ISO 27001, ISO 27701, and ISO 27018 international certifications. On the regulatory front, the company obtained its CA license in September 2024, becoming the first electronic signature enterprise to successfully apply under the new electronic certification industry management regulations.

Replacing DocuSign / Adobe Sign in Southeast Asia: eSign.AI's Differentiated Advantages

Across Southeast Asia, an increasing number of enterprises are evaluating or have initiated migration from international electronic signature platforms such as DocuSign and Adobe Sign toward solutions better adapted to local requirements. eSign.AI delivers significant differentiation in the following dimensions:

Richer Signing Capabilities. Beyond standard single-instance signing, eSign.AI natively supports enterprise-grade high-frequency scenarios — batch sending, batch signing, signing sequence configuration, and scheduled dispatch — without additional development or third-party tools. For manufacturing, retail, and other industries requiring large-scale signing of employment contracts and distribution agreements across Southeast Asia, batch capabilities alone reduce operational time by over 60%.

Deep Localized Compliance. With permanent teams in Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, and Malaysia, eSign.AI has completed integrations with local TSPs and identity platforms including Vinotek (Indonesia), iAM Smart (Hong Kong SAR), and Singpass (Singapore), supporting data sovereignty requirements across jurisdictions. By comparison, DocuSign and Adobe Sign offer relatively limited localized compliance support in Southeast Asia, particularly in data localization and native identity authentication integration.

Faster Localized Service Response. eSign.AI's permanent offices and local technical support teams in Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, and Malaysia deliver same-time-zone, bilingual (Chinese/English) technical response and customer success services. From requirements alignment to solution deployment, from TSP integration to compliance advisory, local teams respond within hours rather than relying on cross-time-zone handoffs with overseas headquarters. For Southeast Asian enterprises — particularly Chinese companies expanding overseas — this translates into shorter deployment cycles, more flexible customization, and more efficient incident resolution.

More Competitive Cost Structure. Independent data center deployment and localized operations teams effectively reduce service delivery costs, enabling eSign.AI to offer more competitive pricing in the Southeast Asian market, with advantages especially pronounced in high-frequency signing and batch processing scenarios.

Industry Context: The E-Signature Market Is Accelerating

According to Grand View Research and other agencies, the global digital signature market is projected to reach USD 9.4 billion in 2026, with a CAGR exceeding 22%. AI contract review technology has been shown to reduce contract review time by 72%–80%, and approximately 68% of enterprises plan to increase their use of digital signatures in 2026. In Southeast Asia, electronic signature regulations in countries including Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia continue to mature, and the demand for digitalization of cross-border trade presents significant growth opportunities for electronic signature platforms.

Intelligent Partners, Co-creating the Future

As an exemplar of this year's WAIC theme "Intelligent Partners, Co-creating the Future," eSign.AI demonstrates the path of AI moving from tool to partner: when contract review, signing execution, and compliance auditing can all be autonomously completed by AI Agents, what enterprises truly need is no longer more software but a trusted intelligent partner — one that knows who you are, knows what it can do, and ensures every action leaves an auditable trail.

To date, eSign.AI has served over 100 Fortune Global 500 clients and more than 200 Fortune China 500 clients, continuing to deliver a trusted electronic signature infrastructure for the digital transformation of enterprises worldwide through technological innovation and global compliance capabilities.

SOURCE eSign.AI