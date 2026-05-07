BANGKOK, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eternal Tower Saga (ETS), the next-generation hybrid lifestyle MMORPG published by Ultimate Game, is set to launch its Open Beta across Southeast Asia on May 7, 2026. Building upon the legacy of TeeTINY Online, ETS features enhanced systems, improved balance, flexible playstyles, co-op raids, PvP tournaments, a Wing System and Class 2 progression. Players can also enjoy housing, fashion customization, partner systems, real-time weapon switching, Field Boss battles, Arena PvP, and extensive launch events and rewards across a global server community experience.

Eternal Tower Saga (ETS) Launches Open Beta on May 7, 2026

For updates, please visit:

Website: www.eternaltowersaga.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EternalTowerSagaSEA

#EternalTowerSaga #ETS #ULTIMATEGAME

SOURCE Ultimate Game Co., Ltd.