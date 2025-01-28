Eton Solutions, the leading WealthTech platform powered by AI, partners with Trigen Wealth, a newly launched full service Multi-Family Office in India

Eton Solutions will be the exclusive technology partner for the newly launched Trigen Wealth, a full service Multi-family office.

Trigen Wealth will use Eton's Administrative Family Office (AFO) platform and services for all their clients targeting UHNWIs and HNWs in Tier 1, 2 and 3 cities in India .

. This partnership underscores Eton Solutions' commitment to offering integrated and innovative ERP solutions for UHNW and HNW families across India , one of the fastest growing UHNW markets globally.

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eton Solutions, a leading WealthTech platform for Family Offices powered by AI, will be the exclusive technology partner of Trigen Wealth, a newly launched multi-family office in India. Prime Trigen Wealth Limited is a full-stack wealth solutions provider offering comprehensive multi-family office services and is a 100% subsidiary of Prime Securities Limited, a publicly listed and SEBI Registered Category-I Merchant Banker, with a distinguished legacy of delivering exceptional financial services in India. This strategic collaboration is set to redefine wealth management for Ultra-High-Net-Worth (UHNW) and High-Net-Worth (HNW) families across the country.

This partnership underscores Eton's commitment to offering an integrated and innovative ERP platform for UHNW and HNW families and individuals across India. Eton Solutions has had a presence in the country for the past 5 years with over 375 employees working at their Global Technology Center in Bengaluru supporting clients globally. The emergence of India as a financial powerhouse with the 3rd largest concentration of billionaires in the world after the USA and China, fits squarely with Eton Solutions' international expansion plans.

AFO™ offers clients a single integrated web and mobile application, providing complete visibility into their wealth portfolios, seamless management of investments, and tracking of private assets — all within the secure, high-quality data infrastructure of AtlasFive®. Combined with Eton's suite of services, family offices can eliminate the need for outsourcing middle and back-office operations, creating an entirely digital and client-centric experience, from investment reporting to accounting and document management to tax support services.

To further support services provided to its clients globally, as well as its Indian specific expansion plans, the company will be setting up a presence in GIFT City, Gujarat, in the near future. This new Technology Center is poised to be a key milestone in their expansion strategy and will serve as a hub for Eton Solution's operations in the country, allowing it to leverage the unique advantages of GIFT City's world-class infrastructure and regulatory environment.

Eton Solutions' highly sophisticated ERP platform, AtlasFive®, a fully integrated, secure cloud-native AI-driven software tailored to meet the complex needs of family offices, currently manages over $936 billion for 723 families worldwide. Over 11.5 million transactions are processed annually with 92,000 entities on this platform. Purpose-built for family offices, AtlasFive® combines AI-driven, real-time features to reduce manual work, accelerate decision-making, and minimize errors and risks.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. N. Jayakumar, Managing Director of Prime Securities Ltd. said: "This collaboration reflects our shared vision to redefine the Family Office as a Service in India. By combining Prime Trigen Wealth's profound understanding of the Indian market with Eton Solutions' cutting-edge technology and global expertise, we aim to deliver unparalleled innovation, efficiency, and client-focused services. Together, we are setting a new benchmark for excellence, offering world-class solutions tailored to the unique needs of UHNW and HNW families in India."

Satyen Patel, Executive Chairman of Eton Solutions, said, "India is a critical market within our global strategy, and we are optimistic about its growth trajectory and our ability to serve the diaspora globally. With India's nominal GDP estimated to be $4.27 trillion in 2025, a national savings rate of 30% of GDP and household savings rate for FY23 at 18.4% as per the National Account Statistics 2024 data, household savings in India could be over $786 billion in 2025. This significant financial potential highlights the growing demand for sophisticated wealth management solutions. We are committed to supporting UHNW and HNW families through our new Technology Center in GIFT City. By partnering with Trigen Wealth, we aim to deliver cutting-edge, AI-powered solutions using our AtlasFive® platform and EtonGPT™ engine. These innovations will streamline family office operations, enhance risk management, and empower clients with privacy, security, and control to achieve their ambitious goals."

About Eton Solutions:

Eton Solutions is an ERP software product (AtlasFive®) and services company founded to handle the complexities of servicing ultra-high-net-worth families globally. The company is based in the United States, in Research Triangle Park, NC with its international headquarters in Singapore focused on serving markets outside of the Americas. Created by family office leaders, Eton Solutions' flagship product is AtlasFive®, managing over US$936 billion on our integrated platform that holistically aggregates and manages all your liquid and alternative investment assets and office's data, reporting and workflow processes. With one source of truth, Eton Solutions leads family offices into the future by maximising efficiency and minimising errors and risk. Eton Solutions has experienced a CAGR of over 100% since its inception.

https://www.eton-solutions.com

