Eureka Unveils the E10s Robotic Vacuum with a Pioneering Bagless Multi-cyclonic Station in Australia

SYDNEY, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the renowned North American cleaning brand, Eureka, has marked a significant milestone with the launch of the E10s robotic vacuum in Australia. Featuring a distinctive bagless multi-cyclonic station, the E10s promises a burden-free cleaning experience that is both convenient and economical.

Eureka E10s – Bag Free, Burden Free

The eureka E10s is a groundbreaking robot cleaner equipped with a unique bagless multi-cyclonic station. Unlike most robot vacuums that rely on disposable dust bags, the E10s streamlines the process with its bagless approach. This means users simply empty a dust cup, akin to modern cordless vacuums, at the touch of a button. In addition, the station of Eureka's E10s is equipped with advanced multi-cyclonic separation technology, a feature recognized as a hallmark in premium vacuums, ensuring efficient separation of dust and fine particles, and maintaining strong, consistent suction. In comparison to traditional dust collection systems, the E10s's advanced tech prevents premature filter clogging, prolonging filter life and ensuring optimum performance.

But the merits of the Eureka E10s don't end at technological advancements. From a user perspective, the bagless design promises convenience and savings. There's no need for constant bag replacement checks, saving both time and ongoing expenses. As a frame of reference, consider the prevailing market rate of $6 for each dust bag. A monthly replacement accumulates over $70 annually—an expense eureka E10s owners won't incur.

Moreover, the Eureka E10s is a win for the environment. The bagless model conserves resources, and the efficient multi-cyclonic system reduces the frequency of filter replacements, resulting in less waste.

Pricing and Availability

Set to redefine home cleaning in Australia, the Eureka E10s robotic vacuum will be available in Australia from 29 January, priced at 1099 AUD.

About Eureka

Founded in 1909 in Detroit, Michigan, USA, Eureka® offers a full line of vacuums, including uprights, canisters, sticks, handhelds, cordless and robot vacuums. For over 100 years, Eureka continues to innovate and bring to market new and exciting products, making it a household name in North America and all around the world. Eureka® was acquired by Midea America Corp. in 2016, a partnership that combines Eureka's heritage with Midea's extended manufacturing capabilities and full market coverage. For more information, visit www.eureka.com.

SOURCE Eureka