Europe Full of Character: "Cheese Eat Up!" - A Flavourful Finale to the French Cheese Campaign in Singapore

Co-funded by the European Union and CNIEL, Europe Full of Character returns for a final, delicious year in Singapore with "Cheese Eat Up!", a celebration of French cow's milk cheeses and their unique ability to elevate and harmonize with local cuisine.

CURRY PUFF VOL-AU-VENT WITH COMTÉ

This third and final chapter of the campaign invites Singaporeans to rediscover beloved street food through the rich, creamy, and complex world of French cheese. From hawker classics reimagined with a cheesy twist to sophisticated gourmet interpretations, the campaign proudly bridges French tradition with Singapore's dynamic culinary creativity.

"It has been an honour to lead this campaign over the past three years. Watching the local industry embrace French cheese with such enthusiasm has been incredibly rewarding.

Singapore is a vibrant, dynamic market with enormous potential for the future of authentic French dairy."

— Émilie Martin, Managing Director, CNIEL

A Culinary Crossroads: French Cheese Meets Singaporean Soul

Over the last three years, Europe Full of Character has trained future chefs from institutions like ITE, At-Sunrice, CIA, and SHATEC, while partnering with importers, chefs, and distributors to showcase the versatility of iconic French cow's milk cheeses such as Brie, Camembert, Mimolette, Comté, and Bleu d'Auvergne.

This year's campaign highlights how these cheeses not only complement but elevate Singapore's rich tapestry of flavours, melding effortlessly with bold spices, fresh herbs, and vibrant textures typical of local dishes. French cheese's natural creaminess and nuanced depth add a luxurious layer that both balances and enhances the complex flavour profiles beloved by Singaporeans.

"French cheeses have everything it takes to enhance local favourites: they melt beautifully, balance strong spices, and bring natural creaminess. They're also deliciously simple and minimally processed," explains François Robin, one of France's best cheesemongers. "In Singapore, where food is a melting pot of cultures, French cheese adds a distinctive European elegance without overpowering the soul of the dish."

Industry Feedback: What Guests Are Saying

The campaign's shift to an interactive masterclass format this year brought fresh energy and inspiration:

"The content was rich and inspiring. François Robin made everything feel approachable. Tasting the recipes and seeing the cheese platter come together live was a real highlight." — R. E., Category Manager

— A. M., Sales Manager "I truly rediscovered French cheese. The pairings were unexpected and absolutely delicious." said a participating influencer from our recent campaign.

Hero Recipe

Why it works:

Comté's rich, nutty character and melt-in-your-mouth texture perfectly complement the spicy, aromatic curry filling, a quintessential Singaporean snack. This fusion dish showcases how French cheese can harmonize with local ingredients, balancing the sweet, tangy, and pickled elements that define Singapore's hawker favourites. The elegant vol-au-vent shell elevates the humble curry puff into a refined, modern bite, symbolizing the seamless blend of French sophistication and Singaporean street food culture.

Prep Time: 25 mins

Cook Time: 20 mins

Makes: 12

FILLING

250g waxy potatoes, diced

1 small red onion, chopped

1 garlic clove, minced

1 tsp grated ginger

2 tbsp ghee

1½ tsp curry powder

¼ tsp turmeric

60g Comté, grated

Salt & pepper

TOPPINGS

2 tbsp sesame seeds, toasted

50g quick-pickled vegetables

2 tbsp sweet chilli sauce

TO SERVE

12 ready-made vol-au-vent shells

20g Comté, shaved

Coriander for garnish

Instructions:

Sauté onion in ghee, then add garlic, ginger, and spices. Add diced potatoes with a splash of water. Cover and steam for 10 mins. Lightly mash and mix in grated Comté. Toast sesame seeds in a dry pan. Fry vol-au-vent shells until crisp. Fill with warm potato mix. Top with pickled veg, chilli sauce, sesame seeds, coriander, and shaved Comté.

Campaign Highlights

Trade & Media Showcase: Featuring hawker-style dishes reimagined with French cheese led by François Robin, one of the Best French Cheesemongers

Featuring hawker-style dishes reimagined with French cheese led by François Robin, one of the Best French Cheesemongers Culinary Workshops: Led by Chef Maryjoy Lym from JAG (1 Michelin Star), exploring cheese board design and local mocktail fusion

Led by Chef Maryjoy Lym from JAG (1 Michelin Star), exploring cheese board design and local mocktail fusion Cheese Pairing Inspiration: Through social media, recipes, and tastings across the city

About CNIEL

CNIEL (Centre National Interprofessionnel de l'Économie Laitière) champions French dairy worldwide, promoting sustainable practices and sharing French expertise through education and international outreach.

