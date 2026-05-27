European Travel Media and Influencers' Hainan Tour kicks off in Haikou

HAIKOU, China, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

The Nihao China: European Travel Media and Influencers' Hainan Tour was officially launched in Haikou, capital of China's southernmost Hainan province on May 25. The program is an immersive eight-day journey to explore the wonders of Hainan.

European travel media and influencers visit Qilou Old Street in Haikou, Hainan province.

Organized by the Bureau of International Exchange and Cooperation of China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism along with the Hainan Provincial Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports, the event brings together 24 travel journalists and influencers from across Europe, including Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Switzerland.

On the evening of May 25, a Hainan Night promotional event was held in Haikou. The organizers provided the guests with an in-depth look into what makes Hainan a standout destination for international tourism and tropical island getaways. Hainan features a forest coverage of 62.1 percent, a 1,944-kilometer coastline, a 99.4-percent clear-air rate, and a visa-free policy for travelers from 86 countries.

Over the next few days, they will explore various cities and counties such as Haikou, Wenchang, Qionghai, Wanning, Baoting and Sanya. There, they'll get firsthand experiences of Hainan's diverse tourism offerings.

They'll stroll through Haikou's Qilou Old Street to soak up the historical charm of the Nanyang-style architecture, visit the Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone to learn about world-class health services, take in the scenic views of mountains and the sea from the Shimei Bay tourist highway in Wanning — and feel the tingling excitement of surfing at Riyue Bay in Wanning.

Hainan has a well-established flight network, with over 300 international flight routes through its major airports in Haikou, Sanya and Qionghai — making it easily accessible via hubs like Hong Kong, Beijing and Shanghai.

The eight-day journey aims to showcase the unique charms of sunny Hainan to a broader international audience through the perspectives of European media and bloggers.

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn