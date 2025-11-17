European Union and Vietnam: A joint path to poultry farming based on immunity and prevention

HANOI, Vietnam, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark the World Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Awareness Week, which begins today (18–24 November), the EU co-financed the 'European Poultry – From Our Farms to Your Tables' information and promotional campaign to highlight Vietnam's progress in the rational use of antibiotics in poultry production and the compatibility of European standards with local market expectations.

Vietnam accelerates change

In 2018, the Vietnamese government prohibited the use of antibiotic growth promoters in livestock feed. It also adopted a roadmap to phase out the preventive use of antibiotics across livestock production, with a full ban entering into force on 1 January 2026; therapeutic use remains allowed under veterinary prescription. These steps reflect a shared commitment by Vietnam and the European Union to high standards of animal health and food safety.

European Union: the responsible use of antibiotics

The European Union bans the routine and preventive group use of antibiotics in food-producing animals. Antibiotics may be administered only on veterinary prescription, when medically justified to treat or control disease in animals. Treatment is carried out under strict veterinary supervision, observing the withdrawal period required to ensure that residues remain within the legal limits (MRLs). Prevention and welfare are a priority. In line with the Farm to Fork strategy, the EU aims to further reduce antimicrobial use while maintaining high food safety standards and full traceability.

European poultry producers employ preventive measures such as strict on-farm biosecurity, vaccination programmes tailored to disease risk, daily flock-health monitoring, attention to water and feed quality, and comfortable housing conditions (ventilation, lighting, space). Medications remain a treatment tool — used as rarely as possible and only when medically justified - to protect animal health and welfare. This approach promotes flock health, reduces the risk of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and strengthens consumer trust.

Thanks to these strict procedures, EU poultry meat is safe for consumers and does not contain harmful residues. This is ensured by EU and national laws that strictly control the use of veterinary medicines and the sale of meat.

Why is this important to Vietnamese buyers?

European poultry batches are fully traceable and comply with Vietnam's MRLs and are accompanied by full documentation of origin and testing. For importers, retail chains and the HORECA sector, this means a stable supply, consistent quality and compliance with local regulations – both now and in the future, as the rules become more stringent.

For more information about the campaign, visit www.eupoultry.eu

The project is implemented by an industry organisation from Poland: The National Poultry Council – Chamber of Commerce acting on behalf of the European poultry sector.

