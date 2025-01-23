European Wellness Biomedical Group (EWBG) Partners with Toviyah Life to Unveil Cutting-Edge Health Technology

KOTA KINABALU, Malaysia, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Wellness Biomedical Group (EWBG) and Toviyah Life Pte Ltd (Toviyah) have announced a new partnership aimed at improving wellness through a handheld device called BeLight. The two companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) today, marking an exciting step towards making wellness easier for everyone.

Prof. Dato' Sri Dr. Mike Chan and Kevin Chua exchange MOU signings, marking a significant partnership between European Wellness Biomedical Group and Toviyah Life Pte Ltd. This collaboration aims to revolutionize wellness solutions.

The BeLight device is a cutting-edge, blood-targeted low-level laser therapy (LLLT) tool designed to enhance overall wellness. Utilizing advanced European technology, it emits a 650nm laser through five diodes with a 5mW output, providing safe and effective treatment in just 30 minutes per session, up to three times a day. This device is ideal for improving energy levels and addressing chronic conditions, offering a painless, non-invasive, and drug-free solution. With its ergonomic design, BeLight is perfect for on-the-go use and comes with a 1-year international warranty for added peace of mind.

This collaboration combines EWBG's experience in the wellness market with Toviyah's innovative BeLight device, which aims to provide simple and effective wellness solutions that anyone can use.

"We're really excited to work with Toviyah. Their advanced laser technology fits perfectly with our mission to make wellness accessible to all," said Prof. Dato' Sri Dr. Mike Chan, Founder and Chairman of EWBG. "I believe this is one of the best inventions. It's incredibly practical, won't slip from your hand, and boasts a strong grip."

Kevin Chua, CEO of Toviyah, highlighted the importance of blood circulation, stating, "At Toviyah Life, our mission is to empower individuals with a portable solution that enhances blood circulation and cellular function anytime, anywhere." He added, "We are not just launching a groundbreaking product—the BeLight device—but also sharing the future of personalized health and wellness, starting right here in Malaysia."

The MoU signing was attended by key members from both companies, including Francis Chung, Group COO, Dr. Glen Alvin, Director of Clinics at EW Clinic, along with EWBG's Medical team. Malaysia will serve as the first market for these new wellness solutions, allowing the companies to gather feedback and adjust their approach before expanding to other regions. This careful planning ensures that the products will meet the varied needs of consumers effectively.

"I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Toviyah Life and Kevin for their hard work, years of planning, and dedication to prototyping. It takes immense brainpower, effort, and resilience to bring such a device to fruition," Prof. Mike Chan expressed during the ceremony.

In closing, Prof. Mike Chan remarked, "We lead the way, and while others may follow, it's perfectly fine. We are continually advancing to the next level."

About European Wellness Biomedical Group (EWBG)

EWBG is a well-known leader in the field of health and wellness for four decades, focusing on innovative and non-invasive treatments. The company works in several countries and collaborates with top researchers and medical institutions to offer advanced wellness solutions. They are committed to helping people take charge of their health through education and a range of targeted organ-specific and brain-specific stem cell therapies designed to enhance vitality and well-being.

About Toviyah Life Pte Ltd

Founded in 2010, Toviyah Life is a global maker of health and wellness devices. Their mission is to create user-friendly products that promote better health. One of their latest innovations is the BeLight handheld device, which uses non-invasive laser therapy to improve health, sleep, energy levels, and mood.

This partnership between EWBG and Toviyah promises to bring exciting new wellness solutions that are both effective and easy to use, making it easier for everyone to take care of their health.

