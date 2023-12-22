European Wine Ambassadors Campaign empowers European Wines in Asia with educational initiatives and Masterclasses

SINGAPORE, HONG KONG and TAIPEI, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- European Wine Ambassadors (EUWINA), the campaign funded by the European Union and launched in January 2021, continues to make significant strides in promoting exceptional European wines in the Asian markets. Led by three European organizations representing Spain, Italy, and Greece - the Interprofessional Wine Council D.O. La Mancha, Unione Consorzi Vini Veneti – U.VI.VE., and the National Interprofessional Organization of Vine and Wine of Greece, EUWINA targets the markets of Mainland China, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan.

To achieve its objectives, EUWINA has implemented a series of educational initiatives and organized masterclasses targeting importers, and distributors, Ho. Re. Ca. professionals, sommeliers, and media professionals in Mainland China, Singapore, Korea and Taiwan. These programs aim to educate and inform participants about the quality-producing methodologies of the European Union.

Throughout 2023, EUWINA organized eight programs of masterclasses in China as part of two roadshows, the summer and autumn editions. The summer roadshow took place in July, getting high audiences in Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Shanghai. Building on this success, the autumn roadshow was held in Hong Kong, Xian, Beijing, and Shenzhen.

The attendance at each masterclass was remarkable, with an average of 75 guests. Additionally, the live broadcasts of EUWINA's Virtual Classroom garnered significant interest, with an average of 150 subscribers per masterclass. Over 600 unique participants attended the twenty-four (24) in-person masterclasses, where over 140 wines from Spain, Greece, and Italy were presented by locally renowned wine educators.

In China, our key presenters were: Mr. Frankie Zhao, Mr. Ivan Hui, Mr. Ofilos Wu, Mr. Zhang Hong Tao, Mr. Ma Zhao, and Mr. Jerry Cheng Chen Yi.

Expanding its reach beyond China, EUWINA held masterclasses in Singapore, Seoul, and Taipei in July, further establishing the campaign's influence and promoting European wines in these dynamic markets. Seoul was also the host for two additional seminars, in October and November. Nearly 325 unique participants attended the fifteen masterclasses (15) in-person masterclasses. Ninety wines representing wineries from Spain, Greece, and Italy were tasted during the program.

Renowned sommeliers and wine educators conducted the masterclasses: Ms. Insoon Lee and Ms. Suzie Chung, prestigious wine educators in Korea, Ms. Vivien K.M. Chen, Wine Educator and International Wine Judge, and Mr. Aaron Tsai Hsun Chuang, and Ms. Annette Scarfe MW in Singapore.

The EUWINA education program in 2023 reached over 2,125 unique participants in our 39 masterclasses in Asia, tasting over 230 references of wines.

EUWINA organized a study trip to Spain and Greece for five Asian journalists, visiting the D.O. La Mancha wine region during the grape harvest season. This exclusive experience aimed to deepen the knowledge and understanding of La Mancha wines with Designation of Origin status among influential Asian journalists. Through immersive visits to vineyards, wineries, and various towns in La Mancha, the journalists had the opportunity to explore the rich heritage and exceptional quality of wines produced in this region. This reverse mission welcomed journalists and wine experts from countries and regions including South Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan, who later continued their exploration in Greece.

The trip to Greece provided an extraordinary opportunity for them to deepen their knowledge and understanding of Greek wines, particularly those with Designation of Origin status. They embarked on a trip through the landscapes of Greece, immersing themselves in the rich heritage and quality of wines produced in this region.

The group visited renowned wineries where they had the privilege of exploring the vineyards and gaining insights into their winemaking techniques. They traveled to the picturesque island of Samos, where vineyards and history intertwined. They explored vineyards that have been nurtured for generations, witnessing the terroir that shapes the character of Samos wines. Continuing their adventure, the group traveled to the city of Ioannina, a hub of winemaking excellence.

EUWINA program of promotional activities for 2024 will cover twenty-four masterclasses in Mainland China, Singapore, Korea, and Taiwan, with Spring and Autumn editions. A study trip for wine traders from China will take place in September to Spain and Greece. The campaign will exhibit at the Hong Kong Wine and Spirits Fair in November, hosting a masterclass for Italian wines.

EUWINA remains dedicated to strengthening the presence and appreciation of European wines in the Asian markets. The campaign's efforts continue to foster connections, education, and celebration of the exceptional wines produced in Europe.

For more information, please visit the campaign's website:

http://euwineambassadors.com/

ABOUT THE BENEFICIARIES

D.O. La Mancha is a Spanish Denominación de Origen Protegida (DOP) for wines, with over 190,000 hectares planted to vines, and it is the largest continuous vine-growing area in the world. It is located in the autonomous region of Castilla-La Mancha in central Spain. La Mancha has a vast wine-growing tradition, which, added to a series of characteristic geological, geographical, and climatic elements that define it, make it an ideal territory to produce excellent grapes and subsequently give life to great wines, with very peculiar nuances. La Mancha wines are today among the most exquisite and prestigious in the world, they are tasted throughout Spain and also exported to the five continents, turning Castilla-La Mancha into the leading Autonomous Region of Spain in terms of wine exports in volume.

The Unione Consorzi Vini Veneti – U.VI.VE. was set up thirty years ago involving almost all the region's Consorzi di Tutela (wine protection consortia). A far-sighted decision that has produced results over time. The U.VI.VE.'s main role is to represent Veneto's DOC wine sector. Through the consortia, it coordinates the crucial monitoring and control activities of the production and marketing of Veneto DOC and DOCG wines, also intending to combat fraud and abuse affect designations of origin and consortium brands. This protection ranges from guarantees for traceability to winemaking using traditional methods. Strict controls cover every single step of the entire wine-production chain, from the vineyard to the shop shelf.

National Interprofessional Organization of Vine and Wine of Greece. Greece has arguably one of the longest wine histories in the world as wine has always been an integral part of Greek culture since antiquity. Greece might not be the first country to produce wine, but what can be attributed to Ancient Greece is the development of a culture encompassing all aspects of wine: vine growing, production, legislation, trading, and, of course, the art of consuming wine. Despite their huge heritage, the Wines of Greece can promote themselves solely by virtue of their present attributes and not past glories. In the last three decades, a wind of change has been blowing through Greek wine production, turning a relatively traditional agricultural sector into a cutting-edge entity in today's wine world. Greek producers have invested heavily in people, education, know-how, and technology, starting a steep learning curve.

