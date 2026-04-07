EVAARO LAUNCHES INTERNATIONAL KEG POOLING BUSINESS THROUGH ACQUISITION OF KEG LOGISTICS & NORTH KEG IN COMBINATION WITH EKEG

LONDON, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evaaro, a portfolio company of MML Keystone, today announced the acquisition of Keg Logistics (USA) and North Keg (Canada) from its existing shareholders, including Seaport Capital. The combination with Evaaro's existing keg pooling business, ekeg (UK & Ireland), creates a unified, multi-jurisdictional keg management & pooling platform operating across the UK & Ireland, the USA, Canada and the EU. The transaction is supported by a senior secured credit facility arranged by Invesco Direct Lending, the private credit platform of Invesco, a leading global investment management firm.

Evaaro launches with ekeg, Keg Logistics & North Keg. Speed Speed

Strategic Rationale

The transaction bolsters MML Keystone's ambition to back a leading keg pooling, leasing, servicing and tracking company in the sustainable circular beverage economy.

Through Evaaro's varied keg management offerings, servicing capabilities and brands, the group will have a customer base approaching 3,000 brewers globally and enable cross-border commercial relationships with global brewing customers.

Capital Access & Operational Continuity

This transaction positions Keg Logistics and North Keg to accelerate growth, deepen service capabilities, and reach new customers in their markets. The backing by MML Keystone provides meaningful resources to expand genuine pooling solutions, pursue larger‑scale transactions with major brewers, and deliver a level of service and operational reliability that outperforms current market alternatives.

Customers and suppliers can expect business continuity, with no immediate changes to account management or operational processes.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of April 2026.

Commenting on the Transaction

Chris Sapyta, CEO of Keg Logistics:

https://keglogistics.com

"Joining forces with Evaaro provides Keg Logistics with access to significant growth capital, international infrastructure and operational pooling expertise. This partnership enhances our ability to serve customers at scale, accelerate expansion across all markets, and build a truly differentiated platform in the global keg management sector."

Matt Wowchuk, CEO of North Keg:

https://www.northkeg.com

"Joining this global platform allows us to further solidify North Keg as the benchmark leasing and pooling option for all Canadian customers. With enhanced access to growth capital, we are doubling down on our commitment to the Canadian market, offering world-class resources combined with the dedicated local expertise our customers trust."

Christian Barden, CEO of ekeg:

https://www.ekeg.co.uk

"The combination of our businesses brings a wealth of international and industry leadership experience, team know-how, increased capability in keg and cask supply and complementary products to better serve current and future customers globally."

Adam Trippe-Smith, CEO of Evaaro:

https://evaaro.com

"By uniting ekeg, Keg Logistics, and North Keg under a single platform, Evaaro is now a genuinely international keg management and pooling business with the capital strength, operational scale, management depth, and ambition to serve global brewing customers across major markets. Chris, Matt, and their teams have built exceptional businesses, and we are excited to partner with them to accelerate the next phase of growth for Evaaro."

Andrew Honan, Managing Partner of MML Keystone:

https://mmlcapital.com

"This transaction reflects MML Keystone's strategy of building platforms that create real customer value through the ownership and active management of significant asset bases. We are excited to partner with the whole Evaaro team to build upon the business's enhanced capacity to serve customers. The combined Evaaro is a compelling circular economy platform, with both strong economic fundamentals and clear environmental benefits."

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SOURCE Evaaro