Eventus announces continued growth in client base, global expansion as company wins Best Trade Surveillance Solution for Validus platform in TradingTech Insight USA Awards 2024

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus, a leading provider of comprehensive, at-scale trade surveillance and financial risk solutions, announced that its Validus platform continues to capture business from firms seeking to move away from legacy trade surveillance providers, with a 25% increase in its client base over the past year. The announcement comes on the heels of another award win for excellence in trade surveillance, further global expansion with the signing of its first South African client – one of Africa's largest diversified financial groups – and a continued high renewal rate for existing clients globally. The company now has clients on six continents.

Eventus CEO Travis Schwab said: "We've never been in a better position as a company. Our retention rates remain close to 100%, we are growing across asset classes and geographies, our platform continues to perform at the highest levels with new functionality rolling out consistently, and we are profitable. We are especially excited about some new clients that include three tier-1 banks all now actively using Validus to meet a range of compliance and regulatory goals. Our existing clients are routinely adding more areas of coverage and our Eventus Services offering to their contracts too.

"Companies keep turning to us, particularly if they've had experience with legacy providers, because our sole focus is our clients and the delivery of best-in-class trade surveillance and financial risk solutions, such as algo monitoring. In an extraordinarily competitive landscape, we have what I would argue is more markets and regulatory expertise and a more responsive approach than any provider in the market, along with the unique ability for clients to fully customize the platform and work with our team on solving compliance challenges they are facing in real time. Our experience as market practitioners give us the ability to partner with each and every client – whether they are a start-up exchange, global trading firm, broker/dealer or tier 1 bank."

Eventus Global Head of Regulatory Affairs Joe Schifano said: "For many years, those of us who built surveillance programs for our firms were frustrated with the lack of flexibility in legacy trade surveillance systems. But now, it is even more critical to keep pace with technology as regulators are no longer satisfied with compliance programs that just 'follow the pack.' At Eventus, we offer a 'buy-to-build' solution that clients can tailor and easily scale specific to their risk assessment and data requirements."

Eventus also announced that it was just named Best Trade Surveillance Solution at the TradingTech Insight USA Awards 2024, based on votes from market participants and the publication's global audience. In March, the company won the same category in the 2024 RegTech insight Awards APAC for its work in the Asia-Pacific region.

Schwab said: "We're honored to see recognition of our hard work and results through votes by so many market participants selecting Validus as Best Trade Surveillance Solution, reflecting our focus on our clients, expert service and constant enhancements to the platform."

Enhancements to the Validus platform this year include:

Reports and visualizations to help clients ensure accurate and complete data coverage.

Introduction of a first-of-its-kind cross-product spoofing functionality to detect this type of market manipulation in real time for clients engaged in multiple asset classes. This includes a new visualization methodology to review activity across products and new technology that facilitates cross-product review across all accounts and all activity.

New large trader reporter functionality, built for a designated clearing organization (DCO) client and now available to all users.

Enhanced behavioral analytics, including changes in trader profiles identifying potential red flags for rogue trading and account takeovers.

Expanded market data coverage.

Testing of the firm's next-generation platform that enables performance speeds and scale commensurate with growth in the markets and client data requirements.

A-Team Group's series of awards, including those from TradingTech Insight and RegTech Insight, recognize outstanding performance by the vendors of data and technology solutions to the financial industry. Eventus has now won six A-Team Group awards over the past five years, including two RegTech Insight Europe Awards. To date, the company and its Validus platform have earned more than 40 awards and honors in the past six years.

About Eventus



Eventus provides state-of-the-art, at-scale trade surveillance software across all lines of defense. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume, and real time environments of Eventus' rapidly growing client base, including tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market centers, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. Clients rely on the platform, coupled with the firm's responsive support and product development, to overcome their most pressing trade surveillance regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventus.com .

