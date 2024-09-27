Ever Glow: Exhibition for Works from School of Chinese Painting, China Academy of Art Kicks Off in Shanghai, China

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Ever Glow: Exhibition for Works from School of Chinese Painting" kicked off at the China Art Museum in Shanghai on September 20. It marks the first comprehensive showcase of Chinese paintings that methodically traces their academic lineage over nearly a century in the Jiangnan region, from Lin Fengmian, Pan Tianshou, and Huang Binhong to CAA's newest cohort of undergraduate, master's and doctoral students. This is the first time that over 200 outstanding artworks have been presented.

It takes "Time" as the axis and "Academic Tradition" as the background. Through the four sections of Approaching Cloud, Charming Wind, Searching for God, and Asking, it showcases the academic lineage of Chinese painting over a century, and through the showcase of the artist's experience and exploration of theories, steadily threads the spiritual and physical clues to paint a Chinese heritage. They reflect the requirements of learning Chinese painting at CAA that ultimately culminate in clouds dancing endlessly across a heaven radiant with ever glow.

Chinese painting is the oldest, ongoing academic discipline in CAA and has the richest legacy. Its nearly century-long history paints the academic growth and evolution of a genre of art. Since its founding, CAA's School of Chinese Painting has been dedicated to preserving and promoting the great Chinese art of traditional Chinese painting and is committed to the pedagogical mission of inclusivity and innovating from tradition. In the course of nearly a century of practical instruction, CAA has amassed a wealth of experience in education, produced numerous outstanding and renowned artists of Chinese painting and built a pipeline of talents for the field. It has continued to keep the Chinese heritage and tradition alive. Today, the School of Chinese Painting continues to commit to its pedagogical principles of cultural confidence, preservation of the classics, and constant innovation, and reform. It continues its journey of renewal, constantly improving the quality of its education, broadening avenues for growth, seeking greater heights and keeping the spirit of Chinese culture alive.

Chinese painting isn't merely a genre of art. It is also the cultural legacy and development of a people. Embedded deeply within this interplay is the study of origins and its interchangeability. The result is a strong and diverse field of Chinese painting that continuously innovates and flourishes.

