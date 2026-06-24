SHANGHAI, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952.HK, "Everest", or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, clinical development, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative therapeutics, today announced that Everest Medicines and Hainan Herui have entered into a commercialization collaboration relating to Hainan Herui's budesonide enteric capsules, which were approved by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in December 2025.

Pursuant to this collaboration, Hainan Herui's budesonide enteric capsules will be permitted to be launched in the Chinese mainland market, with Everest Medicines responsible for their commercialization. Everest Medicines will provide rigorous technical guidance and quality audits over Hainan Herui's manufacturing and supply processes. This collaboration is expected to enhance patient access to the combined franchise of NEFECON® and Hainan Herui's budesonide enteric capsules. This collaboration is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

About NEFECON®

NEFECON® is an oral, delayed release formulation of budesonide, a corticosteroid with potent glucocorticoid activity and weak mineralocorticoid activity that undergoes substantial first pass metabolism. NEFECON® was designed as a 4 mg delayed release capsule and is enteric coated so that it would remain intact until it reaches the ileum. Each capsule contains coated beads of budesonide that target mucosal B-cells present in the ileum, including the Peyer's patches, which are responsible for the production of galactose-deficient IgA1 antibodies (Gd-IgA1) causing IgA nephropathy.

NEFECON® was approved in November 2023 through National Medical Products Administration (NMPA)'s priority review for the treatment of primary IgA nephropathy in adults at risk of disease progression. It was subsequently included in the National Reimbursement Drug List in November 2024, and received full approval from the NMPA in April 2025, irrespective of proteinuria levels, benefiting most individuals living with IgA nephropathy.

It has been approved across all Everest Medicines' territories, including mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR, Taiwan region, China, as well as Singapore and South Korea.

About Everest Medicines

Everest Medicines is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in global markets. The management team of Everest Medicines has deep expertise and an extensive track record both in China and with leading global pharmaceutical companies.

The Company's therapeutic areas of focus include CKM (cardiovascular, kidney, and metabolic), autoimmune, ophthalmology and critical care. Everest Medicines has developed a fully integrated commercialization platform that combines omnichannel commercial capabilities with end-to-end product lifecycle management. Leveraging its proprietary mRNA platform, the Company is advancing its existing pipeline, including mRNA in vivo CAR-T and mRNA cancer vaccines, while selectively expanding into additional high-value therapeutic areas with blockbuster potential, and accelerating its global expansion. For more information, please visit the Company's website: www.everestmedicines.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may make statements that constitute forward-looking statements, including descriptions regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company or its officers with respect to the business operations and financial condition of the Company, which can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, or other factors, some of which are beyond the control of the Company and are unforeseeable. Therefore, the actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and assumptions, such as future changes and developments in our business, competitive environment, political, economic, legal and social conditions. The Company or any of its affiliates, directors, officers, advisors or representatives has no obligation and does not undertake to revise forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

SOURCE Everest Medicines