Everest Medicines Announces Commercialization Service Agreement and License Agreement with Hasten

- Accretive Commercialization Services Agreement covering six mature assets across critical care, cardiovascular, and metabolic disease leveraging Everest's existing commercial organization

- Exclusive Greater China license to develop and commercialize Lerodalcibep, a novel, small protein-binding, third-generation PCSK9 inhibitor that adds to the Company's late-stage product pipeline

- Together, these agreements drive financial and strategic synergies, improve utilization and productivity of our existing commercial platform, and strengthen commercial capabilities and life-cycle management, while establishing an attractive vertical in cardiovascular disease

SHANGHAI, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952.HK, "Everest", or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, clinical development, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative therapeutics, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Everest Medicines (China) Co., Ltd ("Everest Medicines China"), has entered into two strategic agreements with privately held Hasten Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Hasten"). The first is a Commercialization Services Agreement leveraging Everest's existing sales and marketing organization to provide commercialization services for a portfolio of Hasten's mature assets.

The second is a License Agreement granting Everest the exclusive license to develop, register and commercialize Lerodalcibep, a novel, small protein-binding, third-generation PCSK9 inhibitor, which is expected to be indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to reduce low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) in adults with hypercholesterolemia, including heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) in Greater China. The Commercial Services Agreement is expected to close in 1H 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, while the Licensing Agreement will close immediately. Both agreements do not impact Everest's 2025 financial guidance.

Everest is expected to benefit from these two transactions by realizing synergies from XERAVA and Hasten's critical care portfolio including Rocephin and Stilamin across complementary geographic footprints, channel access and hospital coverage, and enhancing commercialization capabilities and life-cycle management of innovative medicines. Everest also expects to generate a recurring income stream from the service fees, thereby improving utilization and productivity of its existing commercial platform. By leveraging established infrastructure, sales team and key account relationships, the Company believes that it will be able to deliver incremental sales while enhancing the scale, experience and effectiveness of its own commercial organization. Together, these two agreements strengthen Everest's commercial foundation in China and expand its presence in the large and growing cardiovascular market. The potential approval of Lerodalcibep in Greater China in 2027 is expected to contribute to future revenue growth within Everest's cardiovascular portfolio.

Commercialization Service Agreement Deal Terms:

The Commercialization Service Agreement with Hasten covers six approved and commercially available products across three major therapeutic areas:

Critical care : Rocephin ® (ceftriaxone), Stilamin ® （somatostatin), and Ebrantil ® （urapidil)

: Rocephin (ceftriaxone), Stilamin （somatostatin), and Ebrantil （urapidil) Cardiovascular disease : Edarbi ® (azilsartan), Blopress ® (candesartan)

: Edarbi (azilsartan), Blopress (candesartan) Metabolic disorders: Basen® (voglibose),

Everest Medicines China will receive service fees from Hasten calculated by multiplying the net sales of each product for the applicable quarter by the applicable rate, which ranges from 20% to 55%. The proposed maximum annual caps for the transactions contemplated to be paid by Hasten for the three years ending December 31, 2028 are set at RMB 560 million in 2026, RMB 616 million in 2027, and RMB 677 million in 2028.

Lerodalcibep Licensing Agreement Deal Terms:

The agreement grants Everest the exclusive license to develop, register and commercialize Lerodalcibep in Greater China, together with a royalty-free, exclusive license to use Hasten's trademarks for the product in the territory. Pursuant to the license agreement, Everest Medicines China will make an initial payment of US$29 million (approximately RMB 205 million), and may pay up to US$30 million (RMB 212 million) in potential development and regulatory milestone payments and up to US$280 million (RMB1977 million) in potential sales milestones, in addition to royalties based on the total, aggregate annual net sales.

Lerodalcibep, developed by privately-held and U.S.-based company LIB Therapeutics, is expected to be indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to reduce low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) in adults with hypercholesterolemia, including heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH). Lerodalcibep is a novel, small protein-binding, third-generation PCSK9 inhibitor, and has been developed as a more patient friendly and convenient, once-monthly, single small-volume, subcutaneous injection that will not require refrigeration at home or in travel. These features make Lerodalcibep a unique alternative to approved PCSK9 inhibitors. In large, global phase 3 clinical trials in over 2,500 patients, Lerodalcibep has demonstrated sustained LDL-C reductions of >60% in patients with, or at very-high or high risk of, cardiovascular disease (CVD) and >55% in those with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (FH) who have more severe LDL-C elevations. In addition, the head-to-head LIBerate-VI study, comparing Lerodalcibep with Inclisiran, demonstrated the superiority of Lerodalcibep (p=0.0319). Lerodalcibep is expected to expand treatment options for the millions of patients around the world with CVD, including the 30 million individuals with FH. These LDL-C reductions have been confirmed in a recent phase 3 clinical trial in a Chinese population with, or at very high risk of, CVD including FH.

Lerodalcibep is currently under regulatory review by both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA).‌ In Greater China, Biologics License Application (BLA) submission is expected in 1H 2026, with the potential for approval in 2027.

Multiple PCSK9 inhibitors are currently approved and marketed in China, with a combined market size of approximately RMB 3 billion and year-over-year revenue growth of 95% in 2024. The market is expected to further increase to approximately RMB10 billion in 2030, according to a Frost & Sullivan report. Despite an estimated 400 million individuals in China with dyslipidemia, only ~14% receive lipid-lowering treatment, reflecting low penetration and significant unmet medical need. Lerodalcibep has patent exclusivity in China through 2039.

About Everest Medicines

Everest Medicines is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products and vaccines that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Asian markets. The management team of Everest Medicines has deep expertise and an extensive track record from both leading global pharmaceutical companies and local Chinese pharmaceutical companies in high-quality discovery, clinical development, regulatory affairs, CMC, business development and operations. Everest Medicines has built a portfolio of potentially global first-in-class or best-in-class molecules in the company's core therapeutic areas of renal diseases, infectious diseases，autoimmune disorders and ophthalmic diseases For more information, please visit its website at www.everestmedicines.com.

About Hasten

Hasten Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd., (Hasten), which integrates R&D, production and commercial promotion and covers the whole industrial chain, was established in 2020. Hasten is committed to building a premier commercial platform and becoming a leader in the healthcare industry. Adhering to the patient-centric philosophy, Hasten will fully leverage sustainable, self-sustaining commercialization capabilities to accelerate the value realization of high-quality products, provide innovative therapeutic solutions to benefit patients and create social value.

For more information, please view website: www.hastenpharma.com.

