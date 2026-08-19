Everest Medicines Announces Interim Results for First Half of 2026

SHANGHAI, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952.HK, "Everest", or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, clinical development, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative therapeutics, today announced its interim results for the first half of 2026 along with a corporate update.

Everest delivered strong growth and reached an important profitability milestone in the first half of 2026. Total revenue increased 157.3% year-on-year to RMB 1,147.8 million, driven by continued commercial momentum across the Company's portfolio. Gross margin excluding non-cash items reached 73.7%, while operating expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased by 64.0 percentage points year-on-year, reflecting increasing operating leverage and execution efficiency.

The Company achieved non-IFRS net profit of RMB 97.2 million, while IFRS net loss narrowed by 98% year-on-year. Everest ended the period with RMB 1,858.8 million in cash. Following the reporting period, the Company received approximately RMB 770 million in July from the upfront payment under its global licensing and collaboration agreement for civorebrutinib, further strengthening its financial position and capacity to invest in future growth.

Mr. Yifang Wu, Chairman of the Board of Everest Medicines, said:

"Everest Medicines has entered a new phase of development as an innovation-driven, integrated biopharmaceutical company. Guided by our 2030 Strategy, we are strengthening our capabilities in innovation, commercialization, and global development, accelerating the realization of global value and laying a stronger foundation for sustainable, high-quality growth.

During the period, the Company achieved profitability, while expanding our innovative pipeline and advancing our R&D programs. We continued to strengthen our BD capabilities through global partnerships for our innovative assets and selective in-licensing of mid- to late-stage innovative assets with strong commercial potential and best-in-class potential across our core therapeutic areas. These efforts, together with strategic investments, M&A, and localized manufacturing, are enhancing the efficiency of innovation resource allocation and accelerating the translation of innovation into clinical and commercial value.

The Company remains focused on building a globally competitive innovative product portfolio and strengthening capabilities across commercialization, R&D and regulatory affairs, supply chain, and manufacturing. We are also deepening our global footprint and further enhancing our commercialization capabilities. Sustainable development and long-term value creation remain central to our approach, with continued focus on governance and risk management. Continued share purchases by CBC Group and the Company's Directors demonstrate their strong confidence in our strategic direction and long-term prospects.

As we execute our 2030 Strategy, we will pursue innovation-driven growth, create long-term value, and enhance our competitiveness, to build Everest into a leading biopharmaceutical company with long-term, sustainable value creation."

Mr. Rogers Yongqing Luo, Chief Executive Officer of Everest Medicines, said:

"In the first half of 2026, the Company continued to execute its strategy and accelerate the translation of innovation into clinical and commercial value. Solid progress across commercialization, BD, in-house R&D, and global expansion further strengthened our foundation for sustainable growth and our ability to bring innovative therapies to patients.

Commercially, our marketed portfolio continued to gain momentum, led by strong growth from NEFECON®, while VELSIPITY® advanced rapidly following approval and XERAVA® delivered steady hospital sales growth. Leveraging our 'A2MS' commercial operating system and lean management approach, we continued to improve execution efficiency and expand market access across both innovative and established products. Meanwhile, our BD strategy is building a diversified portfolio of future growth drivers through global partnerships for internally developed assets and selective in-licensing of differentiated innovative assets, while our in-house R&D continues to generate clinical progress.

With the establishment of a pan-Asia-Pacific commercialization platform, we are also extending our proven capabilities from China into other Asian markets. Looking ahead, Everest Medicines will integrate global innovation resources with end-to-end operating capabilities, strengthen execution across the value chain, and accelerate the translation of innovation into value as we advance our 2030 Strategy."

During the first half of 2026, the Company continued to expand the value of its marketed portfolio. NEFECON® maintained strong sales momentum, supported by deeper penetration across key hospitals, broader market expansion, enhanced physician and patient education, and continued generation of real-world evidence to support broader adoption of treatment strategies focused on addressing underlying causes, early intervention, and long-term management.

Following approval, VELSIPITY® moved rapidly into commercialization, with local manufacturing progressing. XERAVA® delivered steady hospital sales growth, while local manufacturing advanced as planned. Meanwhile, commercialization services for Hasten Biopharmaceuticals continued to contribute to revenue growth.

The Company also reached an understanding with Hainan Herui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. regarding certain NEFECON®-related patent matters and entered into a commercialization collaboration for budesonide enteric capsules, further broadening treatment options for patients. Leveraging its "A2MS" commercial operating system and lean management approach, the Company continued to enhance execution efficiency, expand market access, and drive growth across both innovative and established products.

The Company continued to strengthen its BD capabilities through global partnerships for internally developed assets and selective in-licensing of differentiated innovative assets across its core therapeutic areas. Through the exclusive licensing and collaboration agreement with Travere Therapeutics for civorebrutinib, the Company is working with its partner to advance its global development and commercialization, realizing the global value of the innovative asset.

At the same time, the Company continued to selectively introduce mid- to late-stage assets with strong commercial potential. MT1013, DMX-200, and Bejescin® strengthened its nephrology and autoimmune portfolio; CARDAMYST® and Sumecigrel (formerly known as Vicagrel) further expanded its cardiovascular portfolio; and LNZ100, together with VIS-101, enhanced its ophthalmology portfolio.

With multiple assets moving through key regulatory and commercialization milestones, the Company is building a diversified portfolio of future growth drivers. CARDAMYST® is expected to receive approval in the third quarter of 2026, LEROCHOL® and LNZ100 are expected to receive approval in 2027, and MT1013 is expected to receive approval in 2028.

The Company's in-house R&D also translated into clinical progress. Civorebrutinib achieved positive 52-week Phase 1b/2a clinical results, and a Phase 2 basket trial has been initiated in China to further evaluate its potential in autoimmune kidney diseases, including FSGS, MCD, and IgAN.

The Company's proprietary AI+mRNA platform also advanced, with EVM16 achieving its first-in-human clinical data readout and planned to enter an investigator-initiated Phase 1b study in the fourth quarter of 2026. EVM18, the Company's in vivo CAR-T therapy, has initiated IIT studies across multiple autoimmune diseases and is advancing toward global IND filings.

The acquisition of Hasten Biopharmaceuticals (SG) Pte. Ltd. further strengthened the Company's global commercialization capabilities and established a pan-Asia-Pacific commercialization platform. The platform provides a foundation for scaling the Company's proven commercialization capabilities from China across Asian markets, supporting the regional expansion of both existing and future products.

Through continued investment in innovation, commercialization, global development, and end-to-end capabilities, Everest Medicines is strengthening the foundation for sustainable long-term growth and supporting the execution of its 2030 Strategy.

About Everest Medicines

Everest Medicines is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in global markets. The management team of Everest Medicines has deep expertise and an extensive track record both in China and with leading global pharmaceutical companies. The Company's therapeutic areas of focus include CKM (cardiovascular, kidney, and metabolic), autoimmune, ophthalmology and critical care. Everest Medicines has developed a fully integrated commercialization platform that combines omnichannel commercial capabilities with end-to-end product lifecycle management. Leveraging its proprietary mRNA platform, the Company is advancing its existing pipeline, including mRNA in vivo CAR-T and mRNA cancer vaccines, while selectively expanding into additional high-value therapeutic areas with blockbuster potential, and accelerating its global expansion. For more information, please visit the Company's website: www.everestmedicines.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may make statements that constitute forward-looking statements, including descriptions regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company or its officers with respect to the business operations and financial condition of the Company, which can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, or other factors, some of which are beyond the control of the Company and are unforeseeable. Therefore, the actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and assumptions, such as future changes and developments in our business, competitive environment, political, economic, legal and social conditions. The Company or any of its affiliates, directors, officers, advisors or representatives has no obligation and does not undertake to revise forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

SOURCE Everest Medicines