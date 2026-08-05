Everest Medicines to Announce 2026 Interim Results and Host Online Investor Call on August 19, 2026

SHANGHAI, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952.HK, "Everest", or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapeutics, today announced that it will report its interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2026, and provide a business update on Aug. 19, 2026. The Company will hold an online investor call on the same day.

Time: 8:30 AM Beijing Time, Wednesday, August 19, 2026 (8:30 PM U.S. Eastern Time, August 18, 2026)

For Chinese Session:

Webcast Link: https://research.citics.com/tel/info/1_2232800

Alternatively, participants may dial in to the conference call using the below dial-in information:

Chinese Mainland: 4008108228/4008108128

Overseas: 861058084166

Hong Kong, China: 85230051313/85230051355

Taiwan, China: 0800666425

Singapore: 6568185374

U.S.: 16462543594

UK: 441213680466

Password： 834993

The webcast also provides simultaneous interpretation in English:

Webcast Link: https://clsa.zoom.com/webinar/register/WN_CZKptYYzT5a-NKhgC7t7vw

About Everest Medicines

Everest Medicines is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in global markets. The management team of Everest Medicines has deep expertise and an extensive track record both in China and with leading global pharmaceutical companies. The Company's therapeutic areas of focus include CKM (cardiovascular, kidney, and metabolic), autoimmune, ophthalmology and critical care. Everest Medicines has developed a fully integrated commercialization platform that combines omnichannel commercial capabilities with end-to-end product lifecycle management. Leveraging its proprietary mRNA platform, the Company is advancing its existing pipeline, including mRNA in vivo CAR-T and mRNA cancer vaccines, while selectively expanding into additional high-value therapeutic areas with blockbuster potential, and accelerating its global expansion. For more information, please visit the Company's website: www.everestmedicines.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may make statements that constitute forward-looking statements, including descriptions regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company or its officers with respect to the business operations and financial condition of the Company, which can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, or other factors, some of which are beyond the control of the Company and are unforeseeable. Therefore, the actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and assumptions, such as future changes and developments in our business, competitive environment, political, economic, legal and social conditions. The Company or any of its affiliates, directors, officers, advisors or representatives has no obligation and does not undertake to revise forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

SOURCE Everest Medicines